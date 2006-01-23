Roughly three years, 2,000 American deaths, $200 billion, and no functioning government later, the Bush administration has finally laid out its plan for victory in Iraq. And the plan is ... humility. I'm not kidding. Last month, The Washington Post reported that top White House advisers have concluded that the key to regaining public support for the war is to adopt a more humble approach—for the president to be "more open in admitting mistakes" and to weave "the humility theme" into speeches. These aides reckon that, while roughly one-third of the country is dead-set against the war, there is a middle third that has grown frustrated with the effort but could be won back with the right atmospherics. It's a bit like feuding with a spouse, one official explained to the Post: "You need to give voice to their concern."

And so, lately, we've been treated to all manner of spectacle devised to show that Bush is actually a deeply humble person: the president's praise for Representative John Murtha, the grizzled ex-Marine who favors immediate withdrawal from Iraq; his occasional nod to the sincerity of the antiwar camp's views. The high point of the administration's humility offensive came last Thursday, when Bush paraded a who's who of former Cabinet officials through the White House for a short war briefing. According to The New York Times, Bush even spent part of the session soliciting advice from the likes of Robert McNamara. The wizened kids were then promptly ushered into an Oval Office photo session. Bush pronounced himself "most grateful for the suggestions that have been given."

What's going on here should be pretty obvious. The Bushies have decided to focus on character (whether the president is humble) in order to address substance (whether the war is winnable). This is hardly surprising, of course. The Bushies have excelled at nothing if not reducing substantive matters to issues of character. The question is whether it can work when it comes to public opinion on Iraq.

Certainly, the Bushies have proved that the strategy can work on the campaign trail. And it's not hard to see why it does. For one thing, the decision to vote for a president is an intensely personal one. The president is both a chief executive and a figurehead—someone who will appear on your TV screen day in and day out for four years. Not surprisingly, people tend to vote for the candidate with whom they feel more personally comfortable. Second, as my colleague Jonathan Chait has written, few political reporters are experts on public policy. As a result, coverage of presidential campaigns focuses heavily on character. Third, elections are graded on the curve. You don't have to achieve any absolute level of competence. You just have to be more likeable than the other guy.