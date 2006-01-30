Remembering Don Haskins, El Paso's legendary coach.

Two local heroes stand out from my childhood in El Paso, Texas. The first is the weatherman for the local ABC affiliate, John Fausett. In 1983, the year my family moved to Texas, Fausett predicted snow—in April. The local meteorological community sneered. But Fausett stuck to his guns, and he was right. The next few days brought 17 inches. For years after the fact, the station would run promos recounting this feat—a lesson to my generation about integrity and the power of independent thinking.

THE SECOND IS Don Haskins, the longtime basketball coach at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Haskins has recently achieved fame outside West Texas thanks to the feature film Glory Road, which revisits his team's long-shot national championship in 1966. But there was never any question about Haskins's legendary status in El Paso. Undersized prepubescents like myself would make the hajj to his annual basketball camp from all corners of the Southwest. The point wasn't so much to meet the Bear—no one would be so presumptuous. It was to get your hands on a bright orange Don Haskins Basketball Camp t-shirt, which marked you as forever worthy of respect. I kept mine until college.

GLORY ROAD HAS PROVOKED a mini-controversy surrounding the historical significance of the 1966 season. Haskins was the first coach to start an all-black roster in an NCAA title game. That the Miners beat Adolph Rupp's all-white Kentucky squad, at a time when elite Southern schools excluded black players, has prompted the elders of basketball to proclaim it a watershed moment. This has, in turn, led sticklers to point out that few of the players or coaches involved saw it that way and that many non-Southern colleges were already recruiting black players. Fair enough. Still, you rarely recognize an iconic moment until after the fact. And it didn't take long for the evidence to surface. According to UTEP's Charles Martin, author of a forthcoming history of discrimination in college sports, Vanderbilt recruited the Southeastern Conference's first black basketball player about six weeks later.

THE REAL PROBLEM with the movie is its explanation for how our sleepy West Texas town produced the team that demolished the color barrier in college basketball. Glory Road casts its lot with serendipity: UTEP—then known as Texas Western—happened to hire Haskins; Haskins desperately wanted to win; the only talented players he could lure to a third-rate school in the middle of nowhere were black. The movie is heavily invested in this explanation, since it underscores the story's unlikely quality. At one point, the Haskins character is recruiting a black player from Gary, Indiana. The recruit's mother is clearly concerned about sending her son to Texas. The viewer, who so far has only seen a few dusty buildings and some good ol' boys, can see the punch line coming. Haskins swallows hard and explains that the city does have a certain "cosmopolitan" quality. The next scene cuts to the confused recruit riding through the desert on a nearly empty bus.