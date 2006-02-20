Religious Experience

The prejudice is not simply against Islam. Rather, it stems from Europe’s— or at least Western Europe’s—inability to take religion seriously at all. As my colleague Spencer Ackerman has written (“Religious Protection,” December 12, 2005), one reason Muslims find it harder to integrate in Western Europe than in the United States is that, in Western Europe, integration is often presumed to mean secularization. In defending his decision to print the cartoons, the culture editor of the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten declared, “This is about the question of integration and how compatible is the religion of Islam with a modern secular society.” In defending its decision to reprint them, the French paper France Soir wrote, “No religious dogma can impose its view on a democratic and secular society.”

But most Americans—like most Muslims—do not think “modern” and “democratic” equal secular. In France, educational integration means public schools can expel Muslim girls for wearing headscarves. In Denmark, economic integration means employers can fire Muslim women for doing the same. Neither is conceivable in the United States, where the right to be openly religious is considered precious. And, if an American leader criticized “these people for whom religion is their entire life,” as the Danish queen recently did, she would be out of a job fast.

So it’s not surprising that U.S. newspapers have been less willing to publish the cartoons than their European counterparts. And it’s not surprising that the Bush administration quickly called the cartoons offensive, even as it defended the right to free speech. As Ackerman wrote, a key U.S. advantage in the war on terrorism is America’s capacity to be both religious and ecumenical. And few public figures encapsulate that better than George W. Bush, a man who has helped turn the Republican Party into a multi-denominational coalition of the devout.