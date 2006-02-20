Standard and Poor

In fact, despite the administration’s best efforts to restrain nonsecurity domestic spending since 2002, it has nudged upward as a share of the economy. Once you factor in homeland security, domestic outlays have grown substantially. Pretty much the only spending ever actually excised is the relatively small fraction of the federal budget that directly benefits the poor. The reason for this is obvious. Everyone wants money spent on them, even if they support spending cuts in the abstract. Meanwhile, every constituency but the poor has the political heft to defend its largesse. Middle-class people vote in large enough numbers to scare off ax-wielding pols. Corporations contribute enough campaign money to ensure leniency. The defense industry has been untouchable since September 11. Only the poor have neither the votes nor the money to secure their goodies. The problem from the perspective of the budget-cutter is that, precisely because the poor aren’t a very powerful constituency, there isn’t much to take away in the first place.

But, if it’s no mystery why the poor consistently lose out, it is perplexing why conservative intellectuals continue to abet this process. One might think that, after four years in which the practical effect of all the calls for slashing domestic spending was significantly higher domestic spending combined with cuts that target the poor, conservatives might consider a new strategy to shrink government.

One would be wrong. As The Wall Street Journal’s editorialists rightly noted at the end of last year’s post-Katrina cutting frenzy, “The reality is that, over the next five years, the total federal budget is expected to exceed $13.855 trillion. The Republican faux-Slimfast plan basically erases the rounding error, or the $0.055 trillion, and leaves the $13.8 trillion untouched.” And yet the Journal’s response wasn’t to suggest forgoing the cuts; it was to imply that the poor were consuming more than their fair share of the budget, noting that Medicaid spending was slated to grow by “more than double the rate of inflation through 2011.” Left unmentioned was the fact that health care costs are growing at more than double the rate of inflation.