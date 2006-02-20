But it seems clear that Tanweer and Khan did more while in Pakistan than pray and read the Koran. As Peter Bergen, author of The Osama bin Laden I Know, explains, “What they did on July 7 just is not something you could have picked up by popping into a madrassa or something.” And there is really only one other reason to visit Mansehra: to attend the militant training camps that prepare young men to fight the Indian army in the disputed province of Kashmir. Those camps are run by Islamic fundamentalists with ties to Al Qaeda—and they’re allowed to operate by the Pakistani military. Which means the Pakistani government may well deserve some blame for the worst terrorist attack in British history.

INDIA AND PAKISTAN have fought two full-scale wars and waged decades of violence over Kashmir since the region was released from British colonial rule in 1947. India sees predominantly Muslim Kashmir as important to its identity as a multiethnic, secular country. Pakistan sees it as part of its natural constituency and thus has supported a violent insurgency against the Indian government. In 1989, the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence service, began helping radical Islamists in Pakistan recruit and train Pakistanis to fight the Indians in Kashmir. Hassan Abbas, author of Pakistan’s Drift into Extremism, estimates that, during the 1990s, the Pakistani military helped train up to 60,000 militants to fight in either Kashmir or Afghanistan. After September 11, Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf vowed to crack down on militant groups in his country, and a number were outlawed. But, since then, some camps have reemerged. To what extent the government remains involved is murky. But experts say the camps operate under the eye of the Pakistani military. “There is no way the camps can run without the military knowing about it,” says Vali Nasr, a political scientist specializing in Islamic extremism.

One of the places would-be jihadis go is Mansehra, a small town about 40 miles north of Islamabad. That is where, in the spring of 2002, I found Hamid. He was one of about ten trainers at a militant camp run by the Harakat ul- Mujahidin, or Movement of Holy Warriors, one of many groups in Pakistan that school guerrilla hopefuls. As we sat talking outside the group’s three-story red brick guest house on a quiet hilltop in the center of town, Hamid told me how his group had drawn insurgent volunteers from recruiting offices all over Pakistan. The basic introductory course ran roughly three weeks. Each day started before dawn with prayers and recitations from the Koran by the roughly 100 trainees in each class. After that, the recruits ran and exercised for about two hours. Combat training came after breakfast, with instructors schooling jihadi cadets in small-arms and ambush tactics.