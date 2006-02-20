One of the places would-be jihadis go is Mansehra, a small town about 40 miles north of Islamabad. That is where, in the spring of 2002, I found Hamid. He was one of about ten trainers at a militant camp run by the Harakat ul- Mujahidin, or Movement of Holy Warriors, one of many groups in Pakistan that school guerrilla hopefuls. As we sat talking outside the group’s three-story red brick guest house on a quiet hilltop in the center of town, Hamid told me how his group had drawn insurgent volunteers from recruiting offices all over Pakistan. The basic introductory course ran roughly three weeks. Each day started before dawn with prayers and recitations from the Koran by the roughly 100 trainees in each class. After that, the recruits ran and exercised for about two hours. Combat training came after breakfast, with instructors schooling jihadi cadets in small-arms and ambush tactics.

Most of the volunteers were Pakistanis, though foreigners sometimes signed up, too—including American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh. Before journeying to Afghanistan, Lindh underwent three weeks of Harakat ul-Mujahidin training in Mansehra in the hopes of doing his jihad in Kashmir. But Hamid said the militant trainers who worked with Lindh decided he wasn’t good enough to fight in Kashmir, where guerrillas face the formidable Indian army on difficult terrain. Hamid said the more promising volunteers for Kashmir continue where Lindh left off, doing further intensive training either at one of the camps around Mansehra or at many others like it in the area. But, while Hamid and other members of the Harakat ul-Mujahidin liked Lindh, they felt he couldn’t hack their advanced courses; he wasn’t in very good shape. So they suggested he consider joining the Taliban in Afghanistan, where he could fulfill his jihad against the then-withering Northern Alliance resistance.

The link between the Harakat ul-Mujahidin and the Taliban is telling—one example of the many connections between Pakistani militant groups and Afghanistan-based Islamic groups, including Al Qaeda. Guerrilla fighters in Kashmir and followers of Osama bin Laden consider themselves ideological brethren—soldiers of God in the same war serving on different fronts. Scores of Pakistani militants buy into the idea of global jihad espoused by bin Laden and other radical preachers. And, of course, the Pakistani government supported the Taliban. So, for the more visionary jihadis in Pakistan, the government’s support of the insurgency in Kashmir became a resource easily co-opted for use in other bloody endeavors—and vice versa.

During the ’90s, bin Laden’s camps in Afghanistan were open to Kashmiri militants. Evidence of this was perhaps most visible in 1998, when the United States fired cruise missiles into terrorist training camps in Afghanistan where bin Laden was thought to be. Bin Laden survived, but a number of Harakat ul- Mujahidin members were killed. Then, in 2002, Al Qaeda operations planner Khalid Shaikh Mohammed teamed up with Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. And, once the Taliban was routed, Al Qaeda operatives increasingly based themselves in Pakistan, where they were welcomed as old friends and honored guests by groups like Harakat ul-Mujahidin, Jaish-e- Mohammed, and Lashkar-e Tayyiba. “It’s all one major network,“ explains Abbas. “I think, at this point, Al Qaeda and these Kashmiri militant groups are sort of morphed together to a large degree.“

IT'S NOT UNREASONABLE to suppose that Khan and Tanweer learned about explosives by attending a guerrilla training school in Northern Pakistan. At some point, someone from the camps likely put Tanweer and Khan in touch with someone from Al Qaeda, and the July 7 plot took shape. A tape of Khan later emerged in which he praised “our beloved sheik, Osama bin Laden.” Robert Ayers, an intelligence expert with the Royal Institute for International Affairs, says, “I think that it’s a very safe bet that they had linked up with Al Qaeda when they were in Pakistan.” Additionally, Ayers says of Pakistan, “That’s where they got their training. They didn’t learn how to make bombs from watching BBC on TV at night or hanging out in London mosques.”