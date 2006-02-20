Welcome to Hillaryland

Today, Hillaryland is a vast political empire based in Washington and New York that, in its scale and ambition, is unrivaled in Democratic politics. But the spirit of Hillaryland, as well as many of its leaders, remains the same. Alan Patricof, Hillary’s Senate campaign finance chair, who has been raising money for the Clintons for two decades, says, “She’s got a very loyal group of people around her who have supported her for a long time.” In fact, everyone in Hillaryland says that. They prefer to compare Hillary’s operational style to George W. Bush’s rather than Bill’s. The unspoken, and sometimes spoken, premise is that, unlike her husband’s White House team—not to mention the last two Democratic presidential campaigns—there are no mercenaries in Hillaryland, only true believers, a culture they say is hardening now that many Democratic sharks are circling Hillaryland, looking for a way in. “I have been involved with her for seven years. [Advisers] Patti [Solis Doyle] and Maggie [Williams] are going on 15,” says one close adviser. “There is an intense loyalty.”

In Hillaryland, you’re either in or you’re out. Bill Clinton famously agonized over pushing aides from his inner circle. He cried and apologized the day his fired press secretary Dee Dee Myers left the White House. After the 1994 elections, he dawdled and couldn’t bring himself to get rid of several advisers who were left wondering about their status, even as he began to rely on their replacements. In contrast, Hillary’s team likes bright lines, and one way they maintain them is by firmly establishing an in-crowd. Joe Lockhart, the White House press secretary and face of the Clinton administration for two and a half years? Out. (They suspect he’s a John Edwards man, though an Edwards aide says he isn’t.) James Carville? In. (He’s personally close to Hillary and speaks to her regularly.) Doug Sosnik, one of Bill Clinton’s senior strategists in the late ’90s? Out. (He’s advising former Virginia Governor Mark Warner.) John Podesta, Clinton’s last chief of staff and now the president of the Center for American Progress? Way in. (He has important links to labor and environmental groups and serves as a policy conduit to Hillary.) Leon Panetta, Clinton’s second chief of staff? Far out. (He clashed with Hillary and tried to keep Hillaryland at arm’s length from the West Wing.) But trying to determine who’s in and out is nothing compared with figuring out who’s influential and who’s not. That search takes you deep into Hillaryland.

ONE DAY, I was walking down the street and bumped into a tier-one Hillary adviser. We gossiped about Hillaryland, and he cryptically suggested that Harold Ickes, one of the architects of Hillary’s 2000 Senate campaign and a devoted Hillary man, was no longer a key player. This seemed like big news. When Hillary first decided to run for Senate, it was Ickes who sat with her in the White House residence with a giant map of New York, explaining the challenges she faced. Hillaryland without Ickes is inconceivable. It turned out that the word on the street (literally) was wrong. It was some kind of complicated misdirection, something one often encounters in Hillaryland. Hillaryland experts offered me two contradictory explanations: Either my source was trying to sideline Ickes, an old White House rival, or protect Ickes, whose work with 527s requires him to maintain some distance from Hillaryland. But, for the record, Ickes is still an influential adviser.