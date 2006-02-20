Stanley Kauffmann on Films: Fancy Free

Still, if not exactly a groundbreaker, Tristram Shandy has its refreshments. The picture begins with the two leading actors, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, being made up for their double roles in the film: one is to be Tristram-Shandy- and-Steve-Coogan, the other is to be Toby-Shandy-and-Rob-Brydon. In fact, Coogan plays a third role: near the start he flips on a wig to become his own father, Walter, during the arduous birth of the baby who is to grow into Tristram. Other members of the cast also appear both as Sterne characters and as themselves. Action then tumbles forth, mostly in a huge country house, sometimes set in the eighteenth century, sometimes in the present.

A few snatches of cogent story are visible in both the Sterne and non-Sterne scenes, but as Walter Allen said of the novel, “To summarize the plot is to say even less about the book than such a procedure usually does.” A phrase that Sterne mentions near the finish of his book is used as the film’s subtitle, “A Cock and Bull Story,” and it doesn’t escape comment in the picture. The screenplay is credited to Martin Hardy, though some of the “off-camera” dialogue seems improvised. Those scenes are in the mode of what Sterne said writing should be like—conversation. “Off camera” the cast and crew chat about love affairs and professional matters and a couple of babies, none of which is meant as either parallels to or contrasts with the novel. They are quite deliberately irrelevant to the book, and thus, paradoxically, they mimic some of Sterne’s excursions.

Coogan and Brydon and Naomie Harris as a production assistant are light and lively. The film world permeates the “off-camera” talk: Fassbinder gets discussed. (Bits of Nino Rota’s music for two Fellini films brighten the score. ) The director Michael Winterbottom, who has been credited with serious postmodernist intent, may or may not have it—at any rate, he frolicks about. Apparently he also wants to feed a hunger that teases many of us about one film or another or about film-making in general. What are these actors really like? What do they say just before and just after the camera rolls? (An MGM actress once complained that Clark Gable had bad breath. I never see a Gable love scene without remembering it.) In other words, what is the stream of life that flows around this fabricated stream of life?