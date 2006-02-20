Stanley Kauffmann on Films: Fancy Free

IF THERE IS A HEAVEN FOR COMIC iconoclasts, Laurence Sterne is leaning out of it, smiling. The film made of his novel Tristram Shandy—more properly, the film instigated by his novel—has caused a stir because it juggles cinematic conventions just as he gamboled with the conventions of the novel.

However, as he views things from his present perch, Sterne can see that, unlike his own daring, this picture had predecessors in wry film-consciousness. To name a few: Buster Keaton’s Sherlock, Jr., Jean-Luc Godard with several of his early pictures, Karel Reisz’s The French Lieutenant’s Woman, and—a woefully ignored gem—Richard Lester’s How I Won the War. One could almost say, contrary to Sterne’s environment, that anti-convention films have become a minor convention.

Still, if not exactly a groundbreaker, Tristram Shandy has its refreshments. The picture begins with the two leading actors, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, being made up for their double roles in the film: one is to be Tristram-Shandy- and-Steve-Coogan, the other is to be Toby-Shandy-and-Rob-Brydon. In fact, Coogan plays a third role: near the start he flips on a wig to become his own father, Walter, during the arduous birth of the baby who is to grow into Tristram. Other members of the cast also appear both as Sterne characters and as themselves. Action then tumbles forth, mostly in a huge country house, sometimes set in the eighteenth century, sometimes in the present.

A few snatches of cogent story are visible in both the Sterne and non-Sterne scenes, but as Walter Allen said of the novel, “To summarize the plot is to say even less about the book than such a procedure usually does.” A phrase that Sterne mentions near the finish of his book is used as the film’s subtitle, “A Cock and Bull Story,” and it doesn’t escape comment in the picture. The screenplay is credited to Martin Hardy, though some of the “off-camera” dialogue seems improvised. Those scenes are in the mode of what Sterne said writing should be like—conversation. “Off camera” the cast and crew chat about love affairs and professional matters and a couple of babies, none of which is meant as either parallels to or contrasts with the novel. They are quite deliberately irrelevant to the book, and thus, paradoxically, they mimic some of Sterne’s excursions.