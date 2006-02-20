The Siegfried Line

WHAT, IF ANYTHING, do Americans know, or think they know, about Siegfried Sassoon? To judge by Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations, not very much. There they will find four short and surprisingly limp passages from Sassoon’s war poetry, which give no idea of the hysterical loathing, fear, and compassion that generated them (the only one that might have done so is carefully removed from its context). Yet as the British critic John Press rightly emphasized in Poets of World War I, “It is by thirty or forty poems that delineate the agony of the fighting in the trenches that [Sassoon] holds an honoured place among English poets.” The numerical estimate is, I think, over-generous; but if Sassoon has any literary claim on posterity, this is it. At the same time, he always proclaimed that “my real biography is in my poetry”; and though this was a characteristically misleading assertion, it remains true—as Paul Moeyes found in Siegfried Sassoon: Scorched Glory, by far the best assessment of Sassoon’s work—that to understand the poems we need to know the man.

Since Sassoon spent a substantial part of his long life re-inventing the past in a series of memoirs, some of them lightly fictionalized and all of them obfuscatory, this is a difficult procedure, not least since those of his much franker diaries so far published (1915-1918, 1920-1925) were silently and skillfully eviscerated of their more embarrassing material before publication. The editor, Rupert Hart-Davis, a cricket-playing ex-Guards officer turned publisher and a close personal friend of Sassoon’s, also exercised considerable ingenuity in discouraging “unsuitable” biographers. Much unpublished material— the full diaries not only up to 1925, but for most of the rest of Sassoon’s life, together with notes for the memoirs, correspondence, and various unfinished manuscripts—is in the keeping of Sassoon’s son George, and previous investigators (including Jean Moorcroft Wilson, whose monumental two-volume study was completed in 2003) seem to have had extremely limited access to it.

Max Egremont, by his own account, is the first biographer to have enjoyed George Sassoon’s full cooperation and unrestricted use of the family archive. This alone would give his new book unusual value. But he has also drawn on several other hitherto untapped sources, in particular the private journals of Lady Ottoline Morrell, the famous society hostess, and of Stephen Tennant, who played an intimate and devastating role in Sassoon’s life. The result is not only the best-rounded and most plausible portrait yet of a sadly tormented character—if World War I was the making of Sassoon as a poet, it also well- nigh destroyed him as a human being—but a wonderfully perceptive survey of how what was touted as the war to end all wars (its apocalyptic and static mechanical savagery unimaginable to an Edwardian generation) relentlessly undermined the entire social structure of prewar England. Siegfried Sassoon’s life from 1916 onward was a protest, at first furious, then increasingly melancholy-nostalgic, at the destruction of a world in which he had had a happy and socially favored position.