"It satisfied desire and created desire."—DeVoto

For my sister

All night it kept up its music, the Boulder River,

skirmishing across a shallow bed of stones

beyond the cottonwood, Russian olive and poplar,

the tangled mosquitoey woods where cattle browse.

Cabled in its quick places, glassy in its deep,

the river had no particular claim on me

(though I have known other rivers that did),

except that it inhabited my sleep,



not with Multnomah, Rejone or Mississury,

the steady incantation of lost names,

not even with the pounding of the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe

eastward with its load of chemicals and coal,