Brooklyn, New York

Spy Games

The ongoing debate between the administration and its critics about the legality of domestic spying is anything but "esoteric," as Richard A. Posner calls it ("Wire Trap," February 6). At stake is our fundamental identity as a liberal democracy committed to the rule of law. Posner may be right to argue that the existing statutory framework--the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (fisa)--for counterterrorist intelligence is anachronistic. But this by no means justifies his belittling of civil libertarians worried about the weak legal basis for the administration's spying activities by ascribing to them a view of law tantamount to a "Platonic abstraction." If fisa is anachronistic, then we need to develop a new legal framework. The fact of the matter is that the administration has instead focused its energies on circumventing existing law, rather than reforming or modifying it. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, one might see why administration officials opted for this path. But four years have passed, and the Bush administration has had more than ample time to advance a reasonable legal change. Instead, it appears to accept Posner's disturbing view that the legal basis for its actions in the war on terrorism is somehow an "esoteric" concern.

William E. Scheuerman

Professor of Political Science

Indiana University

Bloomington, Indiana

With all due respect to Posner, his article downplays a salient point: FISA is the law of the land. Why is the president, four years after September 11, choosing to ignore a statute that he could so easily have asked the Republican-controlled Congress to change?

Desmonde Printz

New York, New York

Posner argues that, under FISA, the government must cross a high bar in order to eavesdrop on a "U.S. person" and that "it must already have a reason to believe he is [a terrorist]." But the secret FISA court has granted thousands of warrants since its inception--while denying only a handful. Does this mean that there are possibly thousands of terrorists living in the United States?

Jon Schwartz

Los Angeles, California