YOU DIDN’T HAVE to be Karl Rove to figure out that George W. Bush needed a respected economist to fill Alan Greenspan’s shoes. Coming on the heels of the p.r. disasters that were Michael Brown and Harriet Miers, the last thing the White House could afford was another crony appointment. And so, in October, Bush nominated former Princeton economist Ben Bernanke to replace the outgoing Greenspan. Bernanke happens to be one of the world’s leading experts on monetary policy.

Then came January. It turns out that, in addition to appointing a new Fed chairman, the Bushies also had two seats to fill on the Federal Reserve board, whose interest rate-setting power makes it by far the most influential actor in the global economy. One of these seats went to a University of Chicago professor and former White House economist named Randall Kroszner. Kroszner is an impeccably credentialed right-of-center candidate who, though a little young (he’s 43), is basically the kind of person you’d expect a Republican president to nominate. And the other? It went to a 35-year-old White House aide named Kevin Warsh. Other than a Harvard Law degree and four years in the White House, the only qualification that jumps out at you is the $165,000-plus his father-in-law has donated to various Republican committees since 2002. Warsh may be perfectly capable of hazarding opinions about the future of the economy. But, by that standard, there are tens of thousands of people entitled to a seat on the Fed. That makes Warsh’s appointment a big step down a slippery slope that could eventually erode the institution’s competence.

MOST FED-WATCHERS believe that an ideal Federal Reserve board would contain some combination of Ph.D.-level monetary economists and a smaller subset of top banking or finance executives. To get a sense of how far Warsh is from this profile, it’s helpful to consider other nominations that have been second-guessed in recent years. In 1991, the first President Bush nominated a 36-year-old economist named Lawrence Lindsey. Lindsey had been a protégé of Martin Feldstein, the Harvard economics pooh-bah and former top White House economist. At the time of his nomination, Lindsey had held a handful of White House staff positions. Critics worried he was too political. But at least Lindsey had a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard and had briefly taught there as well. Then, in 1997, Bill Clinton nominated Roger Ferguson, a 45-year-old partner at the business consulting firm McKinsey, to take Lindsey’s seat on the board. Ferguson was unfamiliar to the Wall Street and academic economists who follow the Fed obsessively. But he, too, had a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard. (Ferguson came to be such a valued member of the Fed that he was subsequently promoted, with then-Chairman Alan Greenspan’s support, to the role of vice chairman.)

Warsh clearly lacks either man’s academic credentials. And, unlike Lindsey, he is a complete unknown among economists--even among the economists who have populated the Bush administration. “I really don’t know much about him,” says Kent Smetters, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who served as a deputy assistant Treasury secretary from 2001 to 2002 and then as a Treasury consultant the following year. “We might have interacted a few times--but I really can’t recall” (emphasis added). Says Mike Moore, a George Washington University economist who worked in the Bush Council of Economic Advisers between 2002 and 2003: “I don’t know him…I was a bit puzzled by” the nomination.