In those years I owned a blue plate,

blue from the very edges to the centre

ocean-blue, the sort of under-wave blue

a mermaid could easily dive down into and enter.

When I looked at the plate I saw the mouth

of a harbour, an afternoon without a breath

of air, the evening clear all the way to Howth

and back, the sky a paler blue further to the south.

Consider the kind of body that enters blueness,

made out of dead-end myth and mischievous

whispers of an old, borderless

existence where the body's meaning was both more and less.

Sea-trawler, land-siren: succubus to all the dreams

land has of ocean, of its old home.

She must have witnessed deaths. Of course she did.

Some say she stayed down there to escape the screams.