WELFARE'S WELFARE

YOUR EDITORIAL BIZARRELY ASSERTS that, of the $40 billion budget reconciliation bill, "the vast majority of cuts affect the poor" ("Standard and Poor," February 20). When did student loans ($12.6 billion), spectrum receipts ($7.4 billion), Medicare ($6.4 billion), corporate pension fees ($3.6 billion), or farm subsidies ($2.7 billion) become programs for the poor? Sure, Medicaid reforms ($4.7 billion, which will reduce the program's five-year growth rate from 45.5 percent to 44 percent) count as antipoverty reforms, but that is not the "vast majority" of $40 billion. The editorial's overall argument--that antipoverty spending has been slashed--is also incorrect. Antipoverty spending leaped by 39 percent from 2001 to 2005, thanks to large increases in food stamps (71 percent), Medicaid (40 percent), and refundable earned income tax credits and child tax credit subsidies (81 percent). Overall antipoverty spending reached a record 16.3 percent of the federal budget in 2004. Perhaps the editors should read the legislation and examine antipoverty spending trends before trotting out the heartless Republican budget-cutter stereotype.

BRIAN RIEDL

Fellow

The Heritage Foundation

Washington, D.C.

THE EDITORS RESPOND

Brian Riedl's numbers are highly misleading. Overall, federal poverty spending has increased because the number of poor Americans has grown. The statistic to consult here is real per capita spending on the poor--that is, what the average poor person receives in benefits. According to a recent report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, that number has increased, on average, by a mere 1.9 percent per year under Bush. Once you further adjust for spiraling health care costs, the volume of services received by the average poor person shrinks even further than this number suggests.

RECOUNT

MARTIN PERETZ IS WRONG THAT "Perot took votes away from Bush 41 in 1992 and thereby gave the election to Clinton" ("Perotists," February 27). In fact, both exit poll data and survey research concerning the 1992 election indicate that, had Perot not been in the race, his supporters would have stayed home or voted in roughly equal numbers for George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Even if Perot's candidacy were more detrimental to Bush than to Clinton in a few states, his absence would not have erased Clinton's margin in the Electoral College. Assuming a commensurate Electoral College gain, for Peretz's statement to be true, roughly 65 percent of the Perot vote would have had to go to Bush in an election in which Clinton's margin over Bush was 7 percent (53.5 percent to 46. 5 percent) in the two-party vote. Such a scenario is unlikely given that strong third-party candidates tend to appear in elections in which the incumbent administration is highly unpopular.