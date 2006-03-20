How on earth did it happen, I used to wonder

that a whole city—arches, pillars, colonnades,

not to mention vehicles and animals—had all

one fine day gone under?



I mean, I said to myself, the world was small then.

Surely a great city must have been missed?



I miss our old city—

white pepper, white pudding, you and I meeting under

fanlights and low skies to go home in it—Maybe

what really happened is



this: the old fable-makers searched hard for a word

to convey that what is gone is gone forever and

never found it. And so, in the best traditions of

where we come from



they gave their sorrow a name and drowned it.

This poem appeared in the March 20 & 27, 2006 issue of the magazine.