Of course, the question presumes that a viewer even knows who Chávez is. But those who don't aren't really the sort AJI is interested in attracting. Nigel Parsons, AJI's Doha-based managing director, and other AJI executives have stated that their true target audience is the millions of Muslims worldwide who don't speak Arabic--perhaps as a way of lowering expectations for AJI's U.S. performance--but Marash and Levine believe that there's an unserved news audience in the United States that's lying in wait for something like AJI. What Fox News did for gun owners and evangelicals who felt culturally alienated and politically marginalized by CNN, AJI hopes to do for English professors and software developers disgusted by both networks. "A lot of people are dissatisfied with the so-called mainstream media, and they'll sample us," Marash predicts. Like who? "When you're abroad, you buy and read The International Herald Tribune. Here, you read The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times. You're a regular reader of The New Republic. Probably the same itch that makes you exercise your brain on dense, serious news organs will make you watch us."

That audience is boutique, elite, and, in all likelihood, politically liberal. Marash contends that the operative factor leading a viewer to check out AJI is disgust with the press, which cuts across ideological affiliation. "I think a lot of the Fox News audience is our audience. Anyone with a lot of dissatisfaction with the present will sample us," if for no other reason than what Marash calls "bear-baiting"--that is, sampling a network perceived to be anti-American in order to get offended. But, under Marash and Levine's intended direction, AJI will eschew the inflammatory Al Jazeera style for a more textured, if relatively soporific, tone. Anyone tuning in to jeer at a defense of suicide bombers is going to be disappointed. Accordingly, Hugh Miles writes in his recent biography of the network that Al Jazeera staffers consider their best opportunity in the United States to be filling "a vacancy at the liberal end of the [media] spectrum." Marash doesn't exactly disagree. "We'll get some of the same audience that Air America gets," he says. "Left of center, but dissatisfied with the [media] status quo."

To call this a dream come true for the right might be an understatement. In 2004, Al Jazeera wasn't even allowed to hang its banner at the Democratic National Convention for fear of invoking any attack-ad-ready association between Democrats and the controversial news channel. Now, AJI risks putting both itself and the liberals who'd watch its fare or appear on its shows in an arguably more precarious cultural position: carrying all the taint of a perceived association with terrorism--however groundless--along with an editorial vision that's unapologetically elite and cosmopolitan. Even if AJI's quality control is as high as Marash and Levine suggest, AJI is unlikely to escape a toxic political stigma that liberals really don't want associated with them. Indeed, Marash's rarified defense of Al Jazeera proper is catnip for the right: "[Al Jazeera's] idea is that an argument is only defeated by a better argument. Hate speech is matched with moderate views," he enthuses. "The real philosophy of Al Jazeera in Arabic is that the best disinfectant is sunlight. … That's not only the right choice, but it's the traditional choice of American journalism."

That may be, but already conservatives are treating AJI's high-profile Western hires as Islamofascist quislings. When AJI was in talks with Frost to sign him for one of its shows, Fox News's John Gibson sneered, "That's a little like one of the royal family consorting with the [July 7 London] bombers, isn't it?" Marash, who used to work with Bill O'Reilly in local news in New York City, appeared on "The O'Reilly Factor" in January only to have his segment premised with O'Reilly's note to viewers, "As you may know, the television network Al Jazeera has a close-knit relationship with Al Qaeda and other Islamic terror outfits." While Marash held his own against his former colleague--O'Reilly ended by offering what passed for an olive branch: "Maybe you can clean that place up"--his AJI confederate Josh Rushing wasn't as lucky against Sean Hannity. Claiming bewilderment over how Rushing "in good conscience could work for a network like this," an indignant Hannity demanded Rushing affirm that "we're the greatest country on earth." (He did.) And, after Rushing extended an invitation to the Fox host to appear on AJI, Hannity spewed, "I have no intention of going on Al Jazeera, period, to put American troops in jeopardy."

In short, liberals who just want to see a good, in-depth story on Latin America are in for a barrage of accusations that they share news-watching habits with Osama bin Laden. Rushing offers a good case in point. In 2003, he was a Marine lieutenant and U.S. Central Command public affairs officer responsible for handling Al Jazeera's reporters in Doha during the invasion of Iraq. Viewers of Control Room, Jehane Noujaim's 2004 documentary about Al Jazeera, saw Rushing's perspective about the network evolve from wariness to understanding to sympathy--an evolution that ultimately led Rushing out of the military and into a new career with AJI. As much as Rushing believes that AJI will spur the "dissipation of the controversial part of the brand," during his hiring talks with Parsons, he worried that an American audience would never accept AJI's association with Al Jazeera, which would overshadow any quality journalism the new network produces. "We were having lunch, and I said, 'You know, we should really consider just changing the name of the network. It's just such a powerful thing here in America, even if what they believe about it isn't true,'" Rushing recalls. Rushing now says it would have been a horrible idea--"you look disingenuous, like you're trying to hide something"--but he had a point. When he appeared on "Hannity & Colmes," the show ran an image of him in his Marine uniform with the caption: traitor?

American conservatives might consider AJI's Western hires borderline traitors. But a more genuine--and vitriolic--reaction against AJI has come not from those who hate Al Jazeera but from those who love it. AJI has spent months attempting to placate Westerners wary of inviting bin Laden TV into their living rooms, filling the newspapers with reassuring quotes about AJI's professionalism and gravitas. Frost told The New York Times Magazine in February, "When viewers watch Al Jazeera International, they will be closer to watching CNN." Westerners might react with disbelief, but, in the Arab world, quotes like Frost's have been considered AJI's dead-serious statement of intent. That, in turn, has prompted tension that AJI will jeopardize the Al Jazeera they know and trust. Even as Al Jazeera has reaped criticism in the Middle East for airing the region's dirty social and political laundry, many of its millions of viewers consider it an authentic reflection of Arab identity--"not just a TV station," Managing Director Wadah Khanfar once told the Guardian, but "something people are very attached to."

To them, the prospect that AJI--led by a team heavy with Westerners--would reinvent the Al Jazeera brand strikes some as another example of the West besieging the Middle East. The first Al Jazeera world media forum featured Arab, South Asian, and African journalists lining up in front of the microphones in the ballroom of the InterContinental Doha to genuflect before Al Jazeera's representatives, whom they praised as paragons of an authentic Third World press. According to attendees, this year's forum, in February, was marked by anxiety over whether AJI will be just another Western news network. A new blog, Friends of Al Jazeera, has launched a relentless and often scurrilous counterattack on AJI's Western management as "mediocre people who have lied about their importance at the BBC and CNN on their CVs swanning around the Ritz," according to one recent post. The site's bloggers, who simply refer to themselves as "a group of media activists from around the world"--and who didn't return my e-mails seeking comment--also aren't above sliming AJI staffers as "Israel-apologists." Al Jazeera staffers may not be as caustic, but their skepticism of AJI is no less intense. "There is a widespread feeling that they are going to be Al Jazeera only in name, judging by the attitudes of some of its anchors and officials," explains one prominent Al Jazeera journalist. "Sadly, some of them give you the impression that they want to disown Al Jazeera." The dismay among Al Jazeera's Arab staff is so great that, last month, the company's chairman, Sheik Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, tapped Khanfar to "improve integration" between the networks. (Neither Khanfar, Parsons, nor other top AJI brass granted me an interview.)

Arabs aren't the only ones who want AJI to reflect Al Jazeera. In a recently published book titled Voices of the New Arab Public, Williams College Professor Marc Lynch argues that Al Jazeera has constructively shattered the prevailing Arab political consensus, with its freewheeling and often inflammatory guests presenting viewers every day with televised examples of how democratization can mean both deliverance and demagoguery. He traveled to Doha for the February forum and pleaded his case to Parsons directly that the world needed to see and hear the same debate that Al Jazeera frames for the Arab world. "I told Nigel, look, you can't run away from the controversy. You're Al Jazeera--controversy finds you. It doesn't matter how many times you hire people like David Frost," Lynch says.

Lynch would prefer something closer to a direct translation of Al Jazeera's Arabic content into English: "That would be great. It would infuriate a lot of people." After the initial shock of watching an intense septuagenarian preacher like Qaradawi deliver strict religious instructions for day-to-day living, however, Lynch anticipates a far more important secondary shock: one over "how similar the debates are to the arguments here: What does democracy mean? What is Al Qaeda?" In February, for example, a Syrian-born Californian named Wafa Sultan contended on Al Jazeera to an outraged cleric that Islam was a backward religion. A clip of the debate, subtitled in English, circulated around the Internet, attracting overwhelming praise from right-wing blogs--one wrote that Sultan "did the unthinkable: She appeared on Arab television and condemned Islam"--and resulted in a front-page New York Times profile. To Lynch, however, seeing people surprised that Al Jazeera would air an incendiary exchange between a secularist and an Islamist was nothing short of bizarre--that's what Al Jazeera does all the time. ("Just the other day, I had exactly the same kind of experience," Lynch quipped on his blog, Abu Aardvark. "I was watching TV, and I couldn't believe my eyes, and I said 'wow, did you just see LeBron James dunk? A dunk! In the NBA! Can you believe it?'")

Such misunderstandings show that, even as the United States adopts democratization of the Middle East as a core aspect of its strategy for the war on terrorism, the people allegedly being democratized remain an abstraction, or worse. That's why, says Lynch, "even a toned-down Al Jazeera would be useful. A lot of Americans respond to fantasies of what the Arab press is. … It's not just presenting the extremists. There's a whole world out there. Let them talk about the things that matter." That's what Marash and Levine have attempted for their entire careers, and it's why they went to AJI. Too bad they risk being viewed as cultural bloodsuckers by the Arab world, terrorist sympathizers by the American right, and a potential albatross by the American left. Marash may have escaped the sensationalism of local TV news, but he may be about to experience something much more professionally painful.

This article originally ran in the May 1, 2006, issue of the magazine.