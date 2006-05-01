Denver Diarist

What this fractured and politically uneasy country needs right now is a unified theory of pickup trucks. This thought came to me the other afternoon as I was waiting at a car-rental agency at the Denver airport. I had reserved one of those small cars--what the agencies cheerfully call "economy" class--when I saw, there at the back of the lot, a lustrous Dodge Ram extended cab. I am not often moved by automobiles, but the truck aroused in me an acute, forlorn kind of nostalgia that I had previously observed only in country music singers. When I reached the sales representative, I found myself yodeling, "Do you have any trucks?" The woman upgraded my reservation and directed me to a silver behemoth that was about the size of a Good Humor wagon. I scrambled up into the cab, revved the engine, and slipped The Very Best of Dwight Yoakam into the CD player.

I was in Denver to visit relatives, but the wide highways and mountainscapes offered a chance to rediscover my inner trucker. I don't own a truck in New York City, but that's not to say I don't fantasize about it once in a while. I would pilot my one-ton Powerstroke diesel down Houston Street on the Lower East Side, while the neighborhood's Dominicans, Jewish butchers, and hipsters formed a slow-moving parade in my wake. We would be like a post-gentrification army, led into battle by a Super Duty. Parking would be a problem, of course, but there's something else--something cultural--that makes owning a truck in New York feel verboten. In Texas, where I grew up, to buy a truck was to boast of your masculinity--of your connection with your agrarian forefathers. (And one needn't have been vigorously masculine, nor even had agrarian forefathers, to make this work.) In New York, owning a pickup announces that you are an unassimilated rube, more Hank Williams than Williamsburg. The next thing you know, you'll be hanging a Texas flag out your window and importing barbecue from faraway smokehouses.

This is not the first time I've been truckless. Growing up in Texas, where truck-owning is a ritual of the late teens, I endured the humiliation of driving a gently used Toyota Tercel. It was a rather sad and puny creature in a high school parking lot filled with Ford f-150s and Dodge Ram Heavy Duties. Though my classmates lived in large houses in Fort Worth, they outfitted their trucks as if they spent their days slaving away on a cattle ranch: mud flaps, winches, KC HiLites, lifts, brush guards. To this pornographic display of options, they added personal uniforms of pressed shirts, Wrangler jeans, and boots. Some days, it was as if Larry McMurtry had adapted Grease. And yet, despite this almost garish Texasness, no one seemed to have much stomach for doing the hard work of the land. At day's end, the trucks sat silently in large circular drives, the mud flaps unsullied and the winches unwinched. As a display of machismo, it was spectacularly effective. If anybody drove a sports car, I hardly noticed.

The nostalgic fantasy of the pickup truck isn't limited to Texas high school boys of the late twentieth century. Let me direct you to the 2006 edition of Road & Track's "Truck Buyer's Guide." There, you will find that the dude-ranch rhapsodizing is alive and well. The Ford f-150, the magazine notes, is "capable of handling the chores around the ranch," while the Dodge Dakota Night Runner--the stealth fighter of pickups, apparently --reminds the authors of a "moonshine runner." On television, Toby Keith, the maestro behind such recent hits as "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)" and "Beer for My Horses," became the spokesinger for Ford's line of pickup trucks. A recent commercial found Keith bragging that his frame--heh heh--was bigger than that of Chevy and Dodge owners; in another, a hitchhiking Keith turns down a lift because the truck that stopped isn't a Ford. "We would be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate personality to help us reach our audience," said one Ford marketing manager last May. This is the strange duality of the pickup truck. It must be urbane enough to navigate the boulevards of the New South while, at the same time, dignifying visions of running grandpappy's bathtub gin through the holler with Toby Keith riding shotgun.