"Just like the wind that rebuffs you,/ packed round your word is the snow." The audience clamored for "Deathfugue," but Celan declined. He ended by speaking a Six Day War poem of intense thanksgiving for "this piece of/habitable earth,/ again suffered up into life":

Just think: this came toward me, name-awake, hand-awake for ever, from the unburiable.

A week later in Tel Aviv, thinking of the biblical tongue revived as national vernacular, Celan told the Hebrew Writers Association: "I take joy in every newly earned, self-discovered, fulfilled word that rushes up to strengthen those who turn toward it."

Back home, in "this cold city Paris," Celan felt elated at having dwelled in a free state--"No ghetto!"--with children chattering Hebrew. He wrote a letter to Amichai in which his own loss of family and homeland, his psychic wounds and postwar anxieties, twist and strain these sentences addressed to modern Hebrew's leading poet.

Avenue Emile Zola (15e) Paris, 7 xi 1969 Dear Yehuda Amichai, You would have had these lines long since, but I'd forgotten to make a note of your address and so first I needed to check with a friend in Tel Aviv. For me it's a most heartfelt need to tell you how happy I was to meet you, you and your poems, how glad I was to be with you. I'm truly ashamed that I can find my way into your Hebrew poems only with the aid of English translations. But I've a strong impression it's just this, finding my way, that affords me what's most poetic. What really belongs to you in your poems comes through with the most convincing, most conspicuous force. You are the poem you write, the poem you write is ... you yourself.--Right away I loaned the English selection of your work to my friend Andre du Bouchet, who writes poems as well, and to my great joy what had struck me came through to him too. Now this book is going round to other contributors and editors of the magazine L'Ephemere (I'm also among them). We'd be delighted to bring out a book of yours in French translation--is there someone in Jerusalem or elsewhere who's translated you into French, or could do so? Unfortunately I can't offer you something similar where the German language is concerned: for a long time now I've not contributed to any German-language magazine. The changes that have happened there--involving not only the publishers' mindset, though above all of course it's that too--they've blocked my access. But as for radio, I'd certainly find one way or another--let me know about this? Manfred Winkler meant to send me, through my Tel Aviv friend David Seidmann, some German versions of Hebrew lyrics, including yours, but so far he hasn't done it. Dear Yehuda Amichai, let me here say again what came to my lips spontaneously, in our conversation: I cannot imagine the world without Israel, and I will not imagine it without Israel. That I would wish to see this kept personal, not public, you no doubt understand: that way it acts with all its intensity. With your person and your poems, you too make me think of this over and over. Heartfelt thanks Yours Paul Celan

Celan's visit to Israel buoyed him, even to the point that he imagined settling there. But this letter, written only three weeks after his return, suggests why that did not happen. For one thing, this linguistic genius makes a point of playing down his competent Hebrew. As a child he had attended a Hebrew day school and celebrated his bar mitzvah in 1933. His poems over the years often embed a key Hebrew word or phrase. The Israeli novelist Aharon Appelfeld, born on the same street where Celan lived back in Czernowitz, remembers that Celan's Hebrew in Jerusalem was good. His script was fluent, too. Ilana Shmueli, a childhood friend who had emigrated after the war and with whom Celan now reunited, recalled that "he remembered Hebrew quotations, and came up suddenly with difficult words and sentences." And a few months after this letter, he translated the Hebrew poems of David Rokeah, an Israeli also born in the Austrian Empire.

Why such diffidence about the holy tongue? Born in 1920, Celan witnessed the rise of Romanian and German anti-Semitism. With Nazism rampant in 1938, his father opted not to leave, and he went to study in France. In 1945, although-- or precisely because--his mother tongue had overnight turned into his mother's murderers' tongue, he forged ahead writing in German. Friends asked, Why not write in Romanian or French? The poet clung to his lifeline: "Only in the mother tongue can one speak one's own truth."