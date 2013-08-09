Moments later, a sun-scorched, emaciated waif of a man emerged from a nearby bush. He wore what looked like muddy pajamas, flip-flops, and a black leather fanny pack with a sizeable jackknife strapped into the belt. He had a bamboo walking stick, and he was, of course, smoking a pipe (as all respectable hermits are wont to do). He introduced himself—I'll call him "Donald" to help preserve his low profile—and welcomed us to the island. "When did you get in?" A few nights ago, we explained. When did you get in? "Oh, about four years ago, " Donald replied nonchalantly, as he set down his pipe and proceeded to pick the dirt from his fingernails with his jackknife. "Got tired of working nine to five. Had a bunch of jobs. Worked as a substitute teacher, a used-car salesman, a boat captain. You name it, I did it, but not anymore. I opted for early retirement."

Our conversation was momentarily interrupted by the sound of a helicopter passing overhead. Donald promptly ducked into some nearby bushes and motioned for us to follow. "That's one of the state choppers," he whispered urgently as he crouched amid the branches. "It's best to stay out of view—you know, technically, I'm not supposed to be living here."

When the helicopter passed, we came out from the bushes and Donald returned to picking his fingernails. I asked him if he had any friends or family with whom he still kept in touch. "Oh, sure," he replied. "I've got three sisters on the outside, and they cried when I told them I was retiring here. Of course, I still come out and visit them every month and a half or so. But, for the most part, this place is so inaccessible. That long hike in keeps out the riffraff."

I was dumbfounded and, needless to say, impressed that Donald had actually taken the plunge, renounced civilization, and made it on his own for the past 1,400-plus days (which is twice as long as Thoreau made it, I might add). To his credit, he was quick to acknowledge the gritty realities of hermitage—he spent much of his day collecting food, hiding from park rangers, making sure that dead animals didn't end up floating in his drinking water, and generally coping with feelings of loneliness. "I am learning to be my own best friend," he declared optimistically. "Of course," he added with a shy glance at my wife, "I wish I had a beautiful woman to share this with."

So this is the life of a hermit, I thought. Why was it that I couldn't recall a single instance when Thoreau described shitting in the woods or, more importantly, a time when he discussed the romantic shortcomings of hermitage? Truth be told, Thoreau romanticized virtually every facet of being a hermit. "I love to be alone," he said. "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." His best friend, he claimed, was the pond itself. He wrote: "I can almost say, `Walden, is it you?'"