Why Do Great Writers Stop Writing?

Lee left Alabama in 1949, when at twenty-three she dropped out of law school to move to New York and try for a writer’s life, despite having written little more than squibs for the University of Alabama’s student humor magazine. She worked as an airline ticketing agent until friends lent her enough money so that, by living frugally, she could work only at her writing for a year. By the end of 1957, on the basis of preliminary chapters for a novel then titled “Atticus,” she was offered a publishing contract with Lippincott. According to Shields, Lee provided her editor, the talented Tay Hohoff, with the shape of a narrative and fragmentary anecdotes about her hometown, and over the next two years Hohoff helped her to transform them into a coherent work.

THOSE WHO TURN TO To Kill a Mockingbird after some years away are usually surprised by how long it takes for Tom Robinson’s trial to begin. It is still the novel’s great subject, but the first hundred pages are dedicated to Lee’s depiction of life in Maycomb—sleepy and poor, but charming, where for church fund-raisers the Methodists challenge the Baptists to touch football, and all the fathers play. This fascination with small-town life seems to have been what sent her to Holcomb, Kansas, during the months between finishing To Kill a Mockingbird and awaiting its publication, when she left New York to assist Capote in researching what they thought would be an article on a small town’s response to the murder of a farmer and his family. Both Shields and Capote’s biographer agree that while Holcomb residents initially kept Capote at a distance (some suspecting that a man so unusual-looking, preternaturally tiny with a disconcertingly babyish voice, might well be the one who had killed the Clutters), they trusted Lee—what the case’s lead detective later called her “down-home style,” her “knack for saying the right things. Once the ice was broken, I was told, Capote could get people to talking.” Although Capote’s refusal to give Lee more credit for In Cold Blood eventually caused a rift in their friendship, Capote once admitted that he “could never have done the job” of the book “without her deep probing of the people of that little town.”

In Maycomb, all the great virtues are to be found in miniature. A terminally ill woman who decides to break her morphine addiction so that she can die “beholden to nothing and nobody” is described as “the bravest person I ever knew.” Atticus is a Christian out of a morality play, who when Bob Ewell spits tobacco juice in his face tells his children that he’s grateful for it: “I destroyed his last shred of credibility at that trial, if he had any to begin with. The man had to have some kind of comeback, his kind always does. So if spitting in my face and threatening me saved Mayella Ewell one extra beating, that’s something I’ll gladly take.” There is nothing subtle about him. His goodness is as unbesmirched as Bob Ewell’s evil, but that is the source of his appeal.

In the American Film Institute’s list of the greatest movie heroes, Atticus was ranked first, followed by other impossible men: Indiana Jones, Superman, Zorro. In adapting the book for film, the director Robert Mulligan knew that there was no need to make Atticus more complicated: he is a “fantasy figure—the father we would all have liked to have had.” And his goodness is what readers cling to. To claim that he lacks nuance would be to deny the potential greatness of men, particularly white men. The moment after the jury renders its verdict, dramatized in the film, when all the black spectators in the courthouse rise to their feet in homage to Atticus—”Miss Jean Louise, stand up. Your father’s passin’”—was the shot that Peck told friends had won him an Academy Award.

Much of Lee’s novel is moral pap: “Naw, Jem, I think there’s just one kind of folks. Folks.” Or: “Jem, how can you hate Hitler so bad an’ then turn around and be ugly about folks right at home.” Or: “If you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view ... until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” The conclusion to the novel’s most dramatic moment—when Scout shames a lynch mob into disbanding—leads Atticus to the irresistible induction that “maybe we need a police force of children.” One desperately wants to believe this world, where all it takes at a lynching is the presence “of an eight-year-old child to bring ‘em to their senses.”

But who can believe it? This is escapist literature, spectacularly sentimental, and all the more seductive for coming in the guise of the realistic novel, conveyed by a narration that is sharp and often very funny, illustrated by characters so skillfully drawn that they are nearly convincing even when they act impossibly. Even the jury’s guilty verdict is given a positive gloss at the end. A sympathetic neighbor tells Scout that “I was sittin’ there on the porch last night, waiting. I waited and waited to see you all come down the sidewalk, and as I waited I thought, Atticus Finch won’t win, he can’t win, but he’s the only man in these parts who can keep a jury out so long in a case like that. And I thought to myself, well, we’re making a step—it’s just a baby step, but it’s a step.” This is propaganda, but for the right side. Lee is brilliant at this sort of thing; but when propaganda is brilliant, even for the right side, it is demagoguery.

WHEN LEE BECAME FAMOUS—when her book was chosen by the Book-of-the-Month Club and the Literary Guild, when it made the best-seller lists and was translated into forty languages, when she won the Pulitzer Prize and started speaking at university commencements—she became less the writer of To Kill a Mockingbird than its spokeswoman. Her few published writings after it are all extensions of the brand—essays extolling the virtues of childhood, the importance of loving one’s neighbor and one’s country. In “When Children Discover America,” published in McCall’s in 1965, on the rewards of childhood travel, she writes of how “In the Far West, I would show children San Francisco. The Chinese people there are such wonderful Americans.... Younger children may not respond in words, but they will drink everything in with their eyes, and fill their minds with awareness and wonder. It’s an experience they will enjoy and remember all their lives.” Would this have been published if she weren’t “Harper Lee”? Or “Love—in Other Words” in Vogue: “There is only one kind of love—love. But the different manifestations of love are uncountable: At an unfamiliar night noise a mother will spring from bed.... What is love? Many things are like love.... Every creation of man’s mind that has withstood the buffeting of time was born of love.” This is the work of a writer who is unable to stop overhearing herself, who is consumed by thoughts of how she will sound to the thousands of impressionable people who send her fan mail. Her sentences—”The Chinese people there are such wonderful Americans”—are no longer the language of a novelist.

Shields suggests that Hohoff’s retirement from Lippincott in the early 1970s stymied Lee from finishing her second novel, which is certainly plausible, but Shields’s knowledge of Hohoff and Lee’s relationship is too poorly sourced to be of much use. The looseness of Shields’s research reveals itself in the awkwardness of his diction, the forced connections Shields makes to connect the few facts he does know: “No doubt a fleeting thought of Miss Watson crossed Nelle’s mind as she entered the epicenter of English intellectual life,” he writes (Miss Watson, Shields thrillingly discovers, was the name of her high school English teacher). And he is probably not trying to be coy when he tells us that “I cannot say if she is homosexual (she was friends with Capote and other openly gay people).” Biographers must make do with what they can get, but Shields has brought so little to this project—no general knowledge of Monroeville’s culture, nothing on 1950s publishing—that the book often reads like little more than an assemblage of other people’s newspaper articles. (In the book’s introduction, Shields boasts that through “an online database at the University of Virginia, I located perhaps one hundred articles from national newspapers about To Kill a Mockingbird and e-mailed them to myself.”) Shields’s chapter on the novel’s film adaptation will seem awfully familiar to anyone who has encountered his main sources, the director’s and producer’s commentaries on the DVD.

Shields mentions allegations that Capote, who read the novel in manuscript and made editing suggestions, was its true author, and denies them by relating that Hohoff’s son-in-law “said that such a deception wouldn’t have occurred to Nelle” and by the argument that “given Truman’s inability to keep anybody’s secrets, it’s highly unlikely that he wouldn’t have claimed right of authorship after the novel became famous.” Shields might have marshaled more cogent evidence, but something about giving the credit to Capote would probably still appeal. He spent his childhood summers in Monroeville, where he would set his novel The Grass Harp; and if you squint the right way, the courtroom in To Kill a Mockingbird resembles the Kansas courtroom of In Cold Blood.

But what spurs this rumor has little to do with similarities in content or outlook or idiom (few, on all counts). It is rather that Capote seems a born storyteller, who channeled his childhood grief and adult ostracism into a series of books, and whose career ended by drugs and alcohol, not a quiet stepping away. He, and not Lee, is what an artist is supposed to look like; a pity his work is of questionable merit. A biographer needs to shape the stories of a life into a narrative that makes sense. Shields’s biography is noteworthy only because it is the first. That a better one will emerge is inevitable so long as To Kill a Mockingbird remains compulsory reading for every twelve-year-old in America.

Deborah Friedell is a former assistant literary editor of The New Republic.