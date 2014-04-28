Why Do Great Writers Stop Writing?

But who can believe it? This is escapist literature, spectacularly sentimental, and all the more seductive for coming in the guise of the realistic novel, conveyed by a narration that is sharp and often very funny, illustrated by characters so skillfully drawn that they are nearly convincing even when they act impossibly. Even the jury’s guilty verdict is given a positive gloss at the end. A sympathetic neighbor tells Scout that “I was sittin’ there on the porch last night, waiting. I waited and waited to see you all come down the sidewalk, and as I waited I thought, Atticus Finch won’t win, he can’t win, but he’s the only man in these parts who can keep a jury out so long in a case like that. And I thought to myself, well, we’re making a step—it’s just a baby step, but it’s a step.” This is propaganda, but for the right side. Lee is brilliant at this sort of thing; but when propaganda is brilliant, even for the right side, it is demagoguery.

WHEN LEE BECAME FAMOUS—when her book was chosen by the Book-of-the-Month Club and the Literary Guild, when it made the best-seller lists and was translated into forty languages, when she won the Pulitzer Prize and started speaking at university commencements—she became less the writer of To Kill a Mockingbird than its spokeswoman. Her few published writings after it are all extensions of the brand—essays extolling the virtues of childhood, the importance of loving one’s neighbor and one’s country. In “When Children Discover America,” published in McCall’s in 1965, on the rewards of childhood travel, she writes of how “In the Far West, I would show children San Francisco. The Chinese people there are such wonderful Americans.... Younger children may not respond in words, but they will drink everything in with their eyes, and fill their minds with awareness and wonder. It’s an experience they will enjoy and remember all their lives.” Would this have been published if she weren’t “Harper Lee”? Or “Love—in Other Words” in Vogue: “There is only one kind of love—love. But the different manifestations of love are uncountable: At an unfamiliar night noise a mother will spring from bed.... What is love? Many things are like love.... Every creation of man’s mind that has withstood the buffeting of time was born of love.” This is the work of a writer who is unable to stop overhearing herself, who is consumed by thoughts of how she will sound to the thousands of impressionable people who send her fan mail. Her sentences—”The Chinese people there are such wonderful Americans”—are no longer the language of a novelist.

Shields suggests that Hohoff’s retirement from Lippincott in the early 1970s stymied Lee from finishing her second novel, which is certainly plausible, but Shields’s knowledge of Hohoff and Lee’s relationship is too poorly sourced to be of much use. The looseness of Shields’s research reveals itself in the awkwardness of his diction, the forced connections Shields makes to connect the few facts he does know: “No doubt a fleeting thought of Miss Watson crossed Nelle’s mind as she entered the epicenter of English intellectual life,” he writes (Miss Watson, Shields thrillingly discovers, was the name of her high school English teacher). And he is probably not trying to be coy when he tells us that “I cannot say if she is homosexual (she was friends with Capote and other openly gay people).” Biographers must make do with what they can get, but Shields has brought so little to this project—no general knowledge of Monroeville’s culture, nothing on 1950s publishing—that the book often reads like little more than an assemblage of other people’s newspaper articles. (In the book’s introduction, Shields boasts that through “an online database at the University of Virginia, I located perhaps one hundred articles from national newspapers about To Kill a Mockingbird and e-mailed them to myself.”) Shields’s chapter on the novel’s film adaptation will seem awfully familiar to anyone who has encountered his main sources, the director’s and producer’s commentaries on the DVD.