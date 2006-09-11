The storm puts its mouth to the house

and blows to get a tone.

I toss and turn, my closed eyes

reading the storm's text.

The child's eyes grow wide in the dark

and the storm howls for him.

Both love the swinging lamps;

both are halfway towards speech.

The storm has the hands and wings of a child.

Far away, travellers run for cover.

The house feels its own constellation of nails

holding the walls together.

The night is calm in our rooms,

where the echoes of all footsteps

rest like sunken leaves in a pond,

but the night outside is wild.