That is true but incomplete information. There have always been strains of several kinds of music, including jazz, in Mitchell's guitar playing and in the writing that she has done on the instrument. She is an intuitive composer, indifferent to music theory and formal conventions. As such, she has a great deal of illustrious company among composers in folk, rock, and blues, though not so much company among jazz masters (notwithstanding the boggling Erroll Garner and a few lesser geniuses of the naive). Impatient and impulsive, Mitchell has employed a method of writing on the guitar that simplifies the work of composing while nicely complicating the results. She retunes the strings to make an open chord that has a sound she likes, in the manner of Delta blues players, and she produces variations and modulations with fairly simple fingering up and down the fretboard. This process has helped Mitchell create a songbook of instantly recognizable pieces united by their odd character of found harmony. In the songs that she has written at the piano, an instrument for which retuning the strings is prohibitively time-consuming, Mitchell's harmonic conception is more conventional, though still intuitive and occasionally suggestive of postwar Third Stream jazz for its moments of liquid, puddling chromaticism.

Liberated by her intuition but also limited by it, Mitchell could make jazz chords--the opening of "Jericho," for instance, shifts hiply from an F major ninth to a B minor seventh over E; but she struggled to compose fully wrought jazz compositions, and then, in the late 1970s, she dove headlong into jazz fusion with the albums Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus. (On the latter, Mitchell contributed two pieces of her own, in addition to her collaborations with Charles Mingus, who died before the recording was complete.) A defining trait of Mitchell's life and work is her insistence on not fitting in--not with other pop stars, nor with most others of her generation. In a culture in which every performer in music or politics poses as an outsider to get inside the centers of power and glory, Mitchell has always sought a place not just outside, on the same plane, but significantly above her competition and their audience. If the folkies were strumming G chords and hooting union bromides, Mitchell wanted to make artful stacked chords and murmur cryptic ruminations. If everyone was rocking out, Mitchell wanted to do jazz fusion. Anyone can do the alienated-artist act; only someone profoundly ambivalent about power and glory can so blithely ignore the risk of alienating the public.

When she found that she had hit a wall trying to do jazz, Mitchell changed direction and turned to synthesizers and electronics in another attempt--one born of Mitchell's tenacity, for certain, but also, it seemed, of some desperation--to stay ahead of her fellow baby-boomer pop artists and their public. Between 1982 and 1998, she made six albums of songs buried under manic, garish electronic noise. These recordings had fine moments, such as the exquisite "Love," based on Corinthians 1:13 ("Although I speak in tongues of men and angels I'm just sounding brass and tinkling cymbals without love," set to a gorgeous, purling melody), on Wild Things Run Fast (1982); "Two Grey Rooms," about her divided mind; and "Cherokee Louise," a dark memory play about a tortured childhood friend--the last two of which appeared on the exceptional Night Ride Home (1991). The latter album and its follow-up, Turbulent Indigo (1994), revealed Mitchell's delicate compositions through less cluttered electronics, and Mitchell recoiled, hiding in a fancy cage of studio gimmickry on the bloodless Taming the Tiger. A pattern had emerged: the weaker the songs, the weirder the synthesizer settings. "I have this need for originality," she explained to an interviewer. When she could not provide it, she synthesized it, conflating creativity with novelty.

Around the turn of the century, Mitchell signed with a new label, the temperately arty Nonesuch, and she decided to pause for a moment and reconsider what she had done, at her best, in the past. (The head of Nonesuch, Robert Hurwitz, is understood to have exerted considerable influence here.) With Nonesuch funding the mammoth undertaking, Mitchell re-recorded twenty-two of her most durable songs, from "The Dawntreader" (1968) through "Just Like This Train" (1974) and "Amelia" (1976) to "Borderline" (1994), with a seventy-piece orchestra and the jazz musicians Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter (old friends of Mitchell's who recently reconvened, along with guest singers such as Norah Jones and Tina Turner, to do another album of Mitchell covers, River--the most recent artifact of Hancock's own mounting struggle to balance pop and jazz, though that's another story).

The very idea of doing remakes was antithetical to Mitchell, as she once made clear to a concert audience after someone in the stands dared to call out a request for an old song. Drawing a contrast between the visual arts and the performing arts, Mitchell, who also paints, said, in a somewhat petulant lecture in 1974, preserved on her live album Miles of Aisles: "A painter does a painting, and he does a painting--that's it, you know. He's had the joy of creating it, and he hangs it on some wall. Somebody buys it, somebody buys it again, or maybe nobody buys it, and it sits up in a loft somewhere till he dies. But … nobody ever says to him--nobody ever said to Van Gogh, 'Paint a Starry Night again, man!' You know, he painted it. That was it."