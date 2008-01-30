John McCain's ideological makeover has been even more brazen. As recently as four years ago, McCain fashioned himself, accurately, as a scourge of corporate America in the tradition of Teddy Roosevelt. He had lambasted the GOP establishment as evil and corrupt, was breaking with his party on nearly every domestic policy fight, and openly flirted with an outright jump to the Democratic Party. (“I was struck by how much we were in common,” remarked the Democratic Leadership Council's Will Marshall after one meeting.)

What makes these guys any less fake than Romney? Romney's explanation of how he changed his position on abortion—the revelation supposedly struck him during a discussion of stem-cell research—may be preposterous, but at least he acknowledges his conversion. Giuliani and McCain resolutely profess to have remained consistent.

And yet, somehow, it has been decided that Romney is the flip-flopper of the race. Once the label has been attached, it can never be removed, and almost anything can be shown to affirm it. (Recall the ridicule Romney suffered after he mentioned that he "saw" his father march with Martin Luther King but later had to admit he was not actually present at the march with his dad.) In classic junior-high fashion, the other flip-floppers have smarmily joined in the ridicule. “You are the candidate of change,” sneered McCain, who required a whole six years to go from declaring on his campaign bus that “The Christian Right is neither” to publicly embracing Jerry Falwell.

Romney has acquired the aura of an overbearing, upper-class phony. But I see him as more of an earnest dweeb, desperately, and unsuccessfully, trying to fit in with his new crowd. I can almost picture him coming home from the Republican debates, crying his eyes out that he wants to move back to Massachusetts because all the other candidates keep laughing at him. If this image leaves you unmoved, you're made of sterner stuff than me.

The arbitrary nature of Romney's mistreatment is all the more stark when you consider the long and storied tradition of Republicans lurching suddenly starboard to keep up with their party's rightward shift. George H.W. Bush, scion of the moderate establishment, hastily abandoned his opposition to supply-side economics and support for abortion rights upon accepting the vice presidency. Former mainstream Republican Bob Dole once told a conservative audience, “If that's what you want, I'll be another Ronald Reagan.” Republicans gratefully accepted both conversions. Dole, in particular, was widely lauded for his dark, cynical wit.