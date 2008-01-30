Manchester, New Hampshire: The reporters covering Hillary Clinton first knew she would win the New Hampshire primary around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, when a beaming Terry McAuliffe walked into the press filing center in a Manchester gymnasium bearing the news. A few nights earlier, a very different McAuliffe had been standing on an Iowa stage just after it became clear Hillary would place third in the caucuses. Then he had looked strained and tired, casting worried glances at his BlackBerry. But, on Tuesday night, McAuliffe had the cocky glow of a quarterback who had just lobbed the winning touchdown pass. “My phone, the last hour, has been ringing off the hook,” he said with enough pleasure to suggest that, a few hours before, he hadn’t been sure if it would ever ring again.



McAuliffe wasn’t the only Clintonite to betray how grim Hillary’s prospects had been looking within the campaign. One aide joked that he had awoken that morning wondering if he would “take a bath in my own blood” by midnight. Now, Clintonites who hadn’t smiled in weeks wandered the crowded auditorium wearing expressions of almost post-coital bliss. But most striking of all was the easy rapport between Hillary’s press team and the flabbergasted reporters who had shown up that night expecting to write the candidate’s obituary. The Clintonites have had a long and tortured history with the press, which they fundamentally view as The Enemy. But that antipathy has never been expressed as bluntly--or as publicly--as it was in the late days of the Iowa and New Hampshire campaigns. Ironically, though, the Clinton team might also consider thanking the press: The same capricious media machine that drove Hillary to the brink of destruction also rescued her from her post-Iowa crisis at the last moment.

HILLARY’S NEAR-COLLAPSE did not begin in Iowa. It started in Philadelphia at a late-October debate, with her infamous non-answer about granting drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants. After that, the tone of her largely favorable press coverage took a quick turn for the worse. Old storylines about the poll-tested calculations of the Clinton machine roared back with a vengeance. Bill Clinton, after a long role playing statesman, was suddenly recast as a gaffe-prone punchline. Even Matt Drudge, whom the campaign had tamed for much of 2007, returned to form, feeding the press buckets of negative Hillary stories, such as the (incorrect) report that her campaign had stiffed an Iowa restaurant waitress on her tip, and posting a gratuitous photo of the candidate looking especially wrinkled and old.

By the fall, some Democrats were already warning that they feared a press backlash because of the campaign’s famously heavy-handed tactics, epitomized when staffers appeared to extort GQ into killing a critical story by threatening to withhold access to Bill. To these Democrats, Hillary was finally reaping what she had sown.