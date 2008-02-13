Obama's artful corralling of the Jesse Jacksons.

In 2002, Barack Obama was an unknown Illinois state senator with long-shot ambitions of moving from the political backwater of Springfield to the big-time of Washington, D.C. But, before he acted on those ambitions, he wanted to get the blessing of another young, black––and far more famous––Illinois politician, one whom he essentially hoped to leapfrog on his way to the U.S. Senate. And so, one morning that year, Obama had breakfast with U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. “Barack asked if Jesse planned to run for the Senate seat [in 2004], and, if Jesse did, then Barack said he wouldn’t,” recalls Frank Watkins, a longtime political adviser to the Jackson family who was the representative's press secretary at the time. “But Barack said that, if Jesse wasn't planning to run, then he intended to run. Jesse told him to go ahead and run for the Senate. ... The rest, as they say, is history.”

Of course, Jackson had good reason to forego a Senate campaign of his own––a fact of which Obama was certainly aware. Although the representative had built a biracial coalition in his Chicago-area district, the Jackson name was still mud among many white voters in other parts of Illinois––especially after 1999, when Jackson's father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, was arrested for protesting the expulsion of six black students from a Decatur high school. In other words, the prospects of Representative Jackson winning a statewide race were dim.

But Obama’s gratuitous display of deference paid off. Although the younger Jackson and Obama had once been viewed as rivals, the former now threw his full support behind Obama's Senate candidacy––co-chairing his campaign committee, doing a billboard ad on his behalf, and even sharing a campaign office with him. Just as important, Reverend Jackson followed his son's lead and stumped for Obama, touting him as “a black man of substance.” For a politician whose mixed-race background had raised doubts among some African American voters––in 2000, Illinois Representative Bobby Rush, a former Black Panther, successfully fended off a primary challenge from Obama by intimating that Obama wasn't “black enough”––the backing of the Jacksons in 2004 was crucial.

As that episode shows, Obama has been quite shrewd in managing his relationship with the Jackson family. And now, in his presidential campaign, Obama once again has endorsements from the two most prominent Jacksons. But the elder Jackson has been far less supportive of Obama than his son. And other members of the family are actively opposing the first African American candidate with a realistic shot of getting to the White House. The reverend’s wife, Jacqueline, has done a radio ad for Hillary Clinton in South Carolina, and Jesse Jr.’s brother Yusef helped organize a Hillary fund-raiser in Chicago. The resulting drama has been seen as a sign of an epic struggle over leadership of the country's black community. But, in reality, Obama’s complicated relationships with the Jacksons have less to do with black politics than they do with Chicago politics and the family politics of America’s most famous black political clan. Unfortunately for Obama, that doesn't make those relationships any less significant––or potentially damaging––to his presidential campaign.