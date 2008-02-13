It’s easy to see how this arrangement could lead to frustration, especially if your history with the Clintons dates back to the 1990s. Daschle, in particular, is a telling example. Though he personally enjoyed a collegial relationship with the Clinton White House, the interests of a congressional leader and a president inevitably diverge. One Daschle aide recalls showing up to a Rose Garden ceremony with several colleagues only to discover they hadn’t made the guest list. By the time they got in the door, many of the seats had been claimed by the staffs of Republican chairmen, whom the Clintons had invited. “We got a little pissed off about always being triangulated around,” says the aide.

Such stories may sound petty, but “being triangulated around” had real consequences. To this day, many former Daschle aides, if not the senator himself, blame their boss’s 2004 loss on the votes he cast in the name of party unity, while the president was free to bob and weave his way to reelection. (Likewise, it may be telling that a former Dick Gephardt aide, David Plouffe, manages Obama’s campaign.)

Though Hillary kept her head down when she arrived in the Senate--avoiding glitzy TV appearances and lingering at committee hearings until the bitter end-- she never really improved this relationship. “There was always a sense that Hillary was in the Senate to further Hillary’s goals,” recalls another former Daschle staffer, noting how rarely Clinton pitched in on team efforts. One reason for this: She didn’t need the press attention that draws novice senators to thorny-but-necessary tasks.

Obama would take the opposite tack as a freshman. When Democrats began agitating for lobbying reform in 2006, it was Obama who agreed to be their lead negotiator with Republicans. In a chamber as sensitive to the flow of cash as the Senate, stepping between lobbyists and your colleagues is a bit like cutting off your frat brothers when they’ve had too much to drink: Everyone concedes it must be done, but nobody is lining up to do it. But Obama co- authored several of the provisions, like restrictions on lobbyistfunded meals, that eventually became law. “Could you go to Hillary? Sure,” said a Senate aide when I asked why Clinton wasn’t enlisted. “But we would probably think that, if she wants to get involved in something, she’s going to get involved in something [herself].”





AGAINST THIS BACKDROP, it’s no surprise that many Daschle aides were open to a non-Clinton figure as the future of the party. When Daschle lost in 2004, it was Obama who inherited Pete Rouse, his mythic chief of staff. Later, when word spread that Daschle operative Steve Hildebrand had accompanied Obama on an early trip to Iowa, the Daschle diaspora took notice. Obama hired Hildebrand in late 2006, and, before long, Daschle alumni were popping up throughout the campaign.