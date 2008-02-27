Adding insult to injury, a week later, under pressure from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, the presidential candidates started pledging not to campaign in Florida or Michigan, although they would still do private fund-raisers. It was an extra slap that Florida Democrats thought Dean, 2004's crusading populist, should have frowned on, since it meant the Democratic candidates would meet with rich Floridians but spurn the average ones. But Dean made no comment. Gleeful Republicans found it a useful talking point, bashing the Democrats for "using Florida as [their] personal ATM."

"The idea that [Dean] sat back passively while [the four early-voting states] extorted the major candidates and said 'We'll hold our support from you if you campaign in Michigan and Florida' is unconscionable," says another Florida Democratic insider. "I'm not very happy with Mr. Dean," says Florida Democrats Vice Chair Luis Garcia. And Michigan and Florida are still waiting: The credentialing committee will decide this summer how to handle those states' delegates, but it is generally understood to be Dean's job to send stabilizing signals about what's going to happen.

Knowing how to handle the Florida meltdown was a game-theory nightmare, and Dean's decision to hew to disenfranchising rules set by a klatch of insiders can be defended for discipline's sake. But, more than revealing thestickler side of Dean, his choices in the primary battle tend to look hands-off or arbitrary-- like someone unwilling or afraid to confront the establishment that was once so afraid of him. "If Dean was going to try to stand up to Michigan and Florida, maybe he should have stood up to Hillary Clinton" when she began touting those states' votes, wails one member of Team Obama. It's a strange outcome for a man who wanted to transform Democratic politics as we know it with a dose of courage.

That's the thing about Dean's DNC. It hasn't been a failure-- except in contrast to the new order Dean himself ushered in with his explosive early success in '04. Dean defenders point out that the nearly $50 million Dean raised in 2007 respectably trumps the $43 million McAuliffe raised in 2003. But Dean's movement unleashed a torrent of money into the party, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee are more than doubling their 2003 cash hauls. Similarly, Dean has made about the same proportion of his cash from small donors as McAuliffe did, around 60 percent, but his huge well of online small donors are now shattering fund-raising records for Barack Obama. Nor has Dean's DNC really tried to mimic his campaign's use of the Internet as a tool for organizing Democrats.

The money, the blogs, the obsession with dissing the ruling order--all of that, like the Scream, was never really Dean, and it became even less him after it brought him to grief. In a 2006 profile of Dean, The New York Times Magazine's Matt Bai suggested that Dean "was more the accidental vehicle of a movement that was already emerging." And, indeed, when Dean ran for DNC chair, he didn't promise to turn the party's website into another MyDD. His plea was for the "50 State Strategy," an idea that, to some Democrats, seemed un-futuristic for a trailblazer like Dean: The DNC would invest in the party's apparatus in once-ignored red parts of the country to seed a future Democratic revolution.

Despite the snorts of ridicule, the first data show it works. A study run by Harvard's Elaine Kamarck found that theHouse districts that received new DNC-funded staff posted a much bigger Democratic vote gain in 2006 than those that didn't. In Alabama, the state party's staff has ballooned from three to seven, and they credit the new DNC-funded guys with a big local win last month--97 percent white Cullman County elected its first black state legislator ever in a race the Republicans fought for hard.

But the perception that Dean's 50-state gimmick is a loser persists; Dean hasn't managed to win over the DNC's skeptical donor base. And, once there's a Democratic nominee, he or she will take over the DNC and Dean essentially will be out of a job. Obama--a 50-state kind of guy himself--might keep around the 50-State Strategy Dean wants to be his legacy, but Clinton would almost certainly axe it.

Recently, Dean hinted he might be ready to start chaperoning the primary battle. If there's no nominee by April, then "we're going to have to get the candidates together and make some kind of an arrangement," he said. But wouldthe candidates--especially Clinton, whose circle loathes Dean--agree to some deal brokered by the heretofore reclusive DNC chair? It almost, just almost, makes one feel nostalgic for the Dean of the Scream. If he'd been speaking at that volume all along, they might be more likely to listen.



This article originally ran in the February 27, 2008, issue of the magazine.