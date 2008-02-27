Today, the reasoning is the same, although it's rigorously reversed: Capital is more readily available in Qatar or India than the United States, and China is not only a source of commodities but is also building key parts of the developing world's production apparatus. Instead, they now say, "Let us, the businessmen of Qatar, India, and China, find a way to use this capital and, more important still, seek out markets for the products we are making." And the West is the largest, most fabulous market--in particular, the United States, where there are hundreds of millions of wealthy consumers already converted to the customs, routines, and habits of the religion of mass consumption. A paradigm shift. An unforeseeable irony of the system. It seems that the mechanism of world power has broken down and begun to reassemble itself before our very eyes.

Of course, the United States has not yet had the last word in this argument. It has the solid conviction--shared by the other great powers of the planet, China and India included--that capital is best and most lucratively invested in its banks; that the top business schools are still found at its universities; that its cutting-edge industries supply the most productive, and therefore most profitable, sources of innovation.

But, if this is correct, we should not be surprised that the supposed American empire leans so heavily on the economies that, in theory, it dominates. We should expect to see the invaders launching more and more assaults on the finest jewels of American capitalism (see Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and Citibank); we can perhaps even foresee the day when labor costs rise in Shanghai or Bombay to the point that it will be more cost-effective for them to outsource to the United States--thus rebuilding American manufacturing.

This is neither good nor bad; it's just the way it is. There are a multitude of political problems on the horizon of which Congress, the press, and the presidential candidates are beginning to be aware. The status of sovereign wealth funds? The temptation of protectionism? Will national security be invoked, as it was in 2005 to prevent a Chinese oil company from taking control of Unocal? What will the all-powerful unions think when they see the Asian businesses that once undercut American manufacturing offering to pay bargain- basement prices for the remains of U.S. companies?

Such are the new rules of the game. In the age of globalization, such will be the new New Deal.