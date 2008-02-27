Rather than opening China, the Olympics have given Beijing more leverage to repress human rights, because the government has mobilized popular support by portraying the Games as a national honor. The Financial Times recently reported that Liu Qi, head of the organizing committee for the Beijing Games, prodded officials to explicitly use the Olympics to boost nationalism. "Particularly, we should propagate the achievements made in building socialism with Chinese characteristics ... and the patriotic spirit and the Olympic spirit," Liu said. This state-sponsored nationalism allows Beijing to tar activists protesting the Olympics as unpatriotic Chinese causing the nation to lose face. In a country dominated by rising nationalism, and where many average people do actually see the Games as a major honor, this is a powerful state weapon.

In fact, Amnesty International reported that Chinese officials are using the pretext of the Olympics to increase detentions for people arrested. One Beijing resident, an elderly woman who had watched the local authorities crack down on dissent throughout her neighborhood, complained to me that local officials constantly wield this charge of being unpatriotic against her. "At the beginning, we are very happy about these Olympics, but we are just losing our rights," she told me. "It's too much sacrifice for this Olympics." Her complaints are not unique. In an open letter released in August, some of China's best-known intellectuals, including former senior Party official Bao Tong, warned about the "growing number of questions and criticisms in our own society and from around the world about the violations of the human rights of Chinese citizens in the name of the Beijing Olympics."

By supporting the Games--President Bush already has promised to attend the Olympics--major powers are bolstering the Chinese government. As in 1936, when the Nazi regime pointed to countries' attendance at the Berlin Games as a sign that the world accepted its legitimacy, so, too, the Chinese leadership can use the Olympics to suggest its global popularity. Bush is providing "an enormous propaganda opportunity to an abusive government," Human Rights Watch's Asia advocacy director, Sophie Richardson, told The New York Times.

The International Olympic Committee and the Olympic federations of other nations, meanwhile, have buried their heads in the sand. Asked in April about China living up to commitments on improving freedoms, Hein Verbruggen, a senior IOC official, responded, "We are not in a position that we can give instructions to governments as to how they ought to behave." (The IOC doesn't seem to have learned much, either: It recently awarded the 2014 Winter Olympics to Sochi, a town in authoritarian Russia.) The Olympic federations in nations like Australia already have warned their athletes not to speak out in Beijing about political issues.

PERHAPS SOME OF China's failings will be exposed during the Games in August. Certainly, Beijing's intransigence will not stop all human rights activists. But China's security forces have developed some of the most extensive monitoring techniques on Earth, and the pre-Games crackdown likely will be successful, just as crackdowns before the recent Seventeenth Party Congress of the Communist Party prevented any major unrest during the crucial meeting. "All of these people will be watched, all the activists will be watched so they can't go out to the streets," Zhou Li, a prominent Beijing activist, told me, a claim supported by a recent Associated Press report that China's intelligence services are putting together a database of foreign journalists attending the Games.

Nor have other campaigns pegged to the Olympics had much success. True, Darfur advocates have won meetings with senior Chinese diplomats, and, in recent months, China has appointed its own special envoy to Darfur and supported peace-keeping efforts in Sudan. But evidence suggests that this victory cannot be repeated. As unrest in Burma spiraled last fall, Chinese officials moved quickly to quash attempts to link Burma policy to the Games, and the Burma-Beijing Olympics movement has not gained much force. Efforts to improve China's environmental record have faltered as well. The government had vowed a "Green Olympics" and developed extensive plans to reduce Beijing's oppressive air pollution. But, in truth, it is taking only cosmetic steps--such as halting factory production near the capital before the Games and banning driving in the city. It has made no progress toward its promise of slashing emissions of polluting gases, and the U.S. Olympic Committee expects the air at the Games to be far worse than at any previous Olympics, including the 1984 Los Angeles Games. It already has advised American athletes to wear masks outdoors.

Still, even if China's environmental policy hasn't improved, there's always hope the air will become cleaner. Maybe, after the Games, Chinese smokers really will give up their butts.

