The Remnant

Like his father, Buckley saw Christianity and individualism arrayed against atheism and international socialism in a contest of good against evil. In his first book, God and Man at Yale, which appeared in 1951, he wrote, "I myself believe that the duel between Christianity and atheism is the most important in the world. I further believe that the struggle between individualism and collectivism is the same struggle reproduced on another level." The next year, Buckley discovered in Witness, the autobiography of former communist Whittaker Chambers, the same understanding of the struggle against communism as "a great war of faith."

After his father, Chambers had perhaps the greatest influence on Buckley's political views. Buckley learned from Chambers to balance his own deepest moral convictions against the exigencies of practical politics, but those convictions remained intact over the years. In 1983, Ronald Reagan's chief speechwriter, Tony Dolan, a protege whom Buckley had recommended for the position, sent him a letter complaining of criticisms being leveled against Reagan's characterization of the Soviet Union as an "evil empire." Buckley replied that "the question really is whether a vocabulary that does not take into account the anti-Christ is suitable to define such convolutions as we are engaged in. There is no more difficult a point to communicate in a world essentially secular which simply thinks of the Soviet Union as another society given to occasional spasms of barbarism." A week later, Dolan, buoyed by Buckley's response, would have Reagan call the Soviet Union "the focus of evil in the modern world."

AS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED, however, Buckley lost the basis for his counter- revolutionary agenda. In 1955, Buckley could understandably feel himself part of a small, embattled political minority. He could also envisage the United States losing its battle with the Soviet Union. But, when Reagan won the presidency in 1980, Buckley could no longer conceive of himself as part of a beleaguered remnant. Instead, his views of government and the individual now commanded the support of a large minority, or even a majority, of Americans. Similarly, when the Soviet Union fell in the early '90s, Buckley could no longer imagine himself engaged in "a great war of faith." To Buckley's credit, he clearly acknowledged these changes. In an interview last year with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, he said: We've accomplished an enormous amount historically in the last 50 years. We emerged from the Second World War gravely threatened at many levels; threatened by a kind of an attitudinal socialism, which I think we have fought through successfully. ... There is no Soviet threat. ... A lot of problems continue. ... But the fact of the matter is that what we have accomplished is signal, important, and enduring, and under those circumstances, conservatives can legitimately take some pride in what has happened. Buckley chided conservatives or neoconservatives who refused to recognize that circumstances had changed—who invoked the old bogeymen or invented new ones. And, like his father, he rejected new foreign interventions in the name of a revived Wilsonian crusade for democracy. After visiting Cuba, Buckley wrote in 1998: Many senior members of the antiCommunist community have been ... affected by the inertial pull of yesteryear's anti-Communism. We were right, back then, to oppose Castro as a regional agent of the Soviet Union. But with the collapse of the Soviet Union, he is merely: one more evil dictator. As despicable as Papa Doc, as obnoxious as Trujillo. But we aren't any longer in the business of sending in Marines to go after local tyrants. John Quincy Adams reminded us that though we are friends of liberty everywhere, we are custodians only of our own.

Buckley initially backed George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq because he believed Dick Cheney's warnings about a nuclear-armed Saddam. But he saw the "Wilsonian aspect" of the invasion as "misguided."

Buckley had not ceased, however, to be a conservative. He retained his Nockian anti-statism and his dislike for egalitarianism. "Anything that seeks to propound the theory of equality other than in the eyes of God is, in my judgment, unnatural," he declared. He told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Nock would have regarded the "excesses" of government power and spending as "major, major mistakes." In one of his last newspaper columns, Buckley warned Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of the perils of "omnipotent government." What changed over the last two decades is that Buckley ceased to be a counter- revolutionary. He finally abandoned the conservatism of his father for the more conventional conservatism of the free market and the avoidance of ambitious foreign entanglements. As he lost his earlier fervor, he gradually withdrew from politics. Even when he wrote of politics, as he did of the recent debates between Obama and Clinton, he did so from a distant and dispassionate perch. He gave up the editorship of National Review and ended "Firing Line." While spending a few hours on his column each week, he devoted himself primarily to writing spy stories and memoirs and to listening to and playing music. That change didn't diminish Buckley's earlier achievements. It was simply a recognition that, as far as the project that his father had undertaken after 1914, and that he had continued as his own, his job had been done. John B. Judis, a tnr senior editor, is the author of William F. Buckley, Jr. : Patron Saint of the Conservatives, which is available in paperback.

