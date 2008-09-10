Hunter's baby was born on February 27. Perel's reporters kept working the story. Four days before encountering Edwards at the Beverly Hilton on July 22, they learned he would be meeting Hunter at the hotel, and, on July 21, a team of seven Enquirer reporters reserved several rooms and set up camp. That day, Edwards arrived in California for an anti-poverty event. Sources told the reporters he would see Hunter during the visit, but they didn't know when. "We were up for thirty-six hours," says senior reporter Alexander Hitchen, a veteran of Fleet Street and son of Brian Hitchen, the former editor of the British Sunday Express tabloid.

Around 9:40 p.m. on July 21, Hitchen saw Hunter's friend Bob McGovern pull up to the hotel in a navy blue BMW 740 sedan and take the elevator up to Hunter's room. Hitchen and Butterfield knew Edwards would likely use a less visible entrance and stationed themselves in the lobby for the five-hour stakeout. Shortly after 2 a.m, Hitchen saw McGovern return to the lobby. Expecting Edwards to take the elevator to the basement where he could escape through a rear stairwell, the reporter positioned himself at the bottom of the stairs.

Edwards popped out of the elevator and started up the stairs. Then Hitchen pounced. "Mr. Edwards, Alexander Hitchen, from the National Enquirer. Would you like to say why you were at the hotel this evening to see your mistress Rielle Hunter and your love child?" he asked. Edwards froze and "turned pale," Hitchen remembers. Edwards made a move for the top of the stairs but Butterfield, standing with a photographer, was blocking the exit. "He ducked, tucked, and ran," Butterfield says. The Enquirer reporters ran after him, Hitchen asking questions all the while. "Do you think for the sake of your child, you should admit paternity?" he said.

Edwards said nothing.

Edwards darted into a bathroom and pulled the door shut. Hitchen and Butterfield stood in the corridor, trying to pry it back open. Edwards "was trying to pull the door, and occasionally I'd see his face, and you'd see the stress on his face and his hair tussling around," Butterfield told me. A group of security guards came over. Hitchen explained the situation and handed his card to a guard who went into the bathroom. Soon, the guards shielded Edwards's head with a jacket and escorted him up the stairs and out of the hotel.

Hitchen and Butterfield stayed up for five more hours, hoping to encounter Hunter; but, after she failed to appear, the reporters filed their piece, which was posted online, and went to sleep.

In the days since the Enquirer broke the Edwards affair, the mainstream media has debated the probity of the tabloid's reporting, criticizing the paper for paying sources and for its seamy tactics, like staging stakeouts or digging through its subjects' garbage. "[T]abloids pay. And they pay big," former New York Times Hollywood reporter Sharon Waxman wrote critically on her blog on August 13. "I'd guess that Hunter sold the photo from an earlier meeting at the Beverly Hilton to the National Enquirer."

Perel laughed when I asked him about Waxman's theory. "Tell Sharon Waxman I wish Rielle was a source, because I would have nailed this story a long time ago. I would have been putting a sex tape on the Internet by now!" he said. He also says there's nothing corrupting about the way the paper pays for sources; it only pays out if the information is found to be true. "We pay for accurate information," Perel says. "We do it the way cops pay tipsters and informants."

And, with these sorts of stories, they go for the hard proof. Iain Calder, the Enquirer's former editor-in-chief, estimates that the paper settled about a dozen cases during his 20-year tenure, which may not be as many as you'd expect given the paper's reputation, and the last time they lost a libel lawsuit was more than 30 years ago. (The Enquirer, in 1976, incorrectly reported that Carol Burnett had a fight with Henry Kissinger at a Washington, D.C., restaurant; Burnett said the Enquirer implied she was drunk.) "The Enquirer really tries to get it right," says David Kendall, an attorney who for 20 years served as the Enquirer's legal counsel and who famously defended Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. "It's subject to the same libel laws everybody else is. "

Edwards allies, of course, are not so sure. "It would be a terrible side- effect of this whole situation," says Jonathan Prince, Edwards's former deputy campaign manager, "if people would see it as an endorsement of the National Enquirer's tactics or credibility." Perel sees vindication in the mainstream media's late arrival to the Edwards story. "The two papers who look ridiculous are The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, that banned people from blogging about it" before Edwards admitted to the affair, he says. But the mainstream media knows that presidential candidates are fair game for celebrity tabloids. And the Enquirer will be trying to drive some of that coverage in the months ahead. The Enquirer's reporters are already out there, digging, hustling, and working their sources. "We are definitely looking into Obama. We hear a lot of tips. I can't tell you how many things we hear all the time," Perel says. And, while the Enquirer has remained silent on the McCain-Iseman connection, Perel hasn't killed the story for good. "Let's just put it this way, I don't think it's dead," he says. "It doesn't mean it's right, but I don't think it's dead.