During that interlude, we indulged in the distractions of a nation that doesn't feel mortally threatened. Labor strikes, which had been largely abandoned during the intifada, shut down the universities and the airport. The feuding between secular and ultra-Orthodox, suppressed by unspoken mutual agreement since the outbreak of the intifada more than a year ago, resurfaced with its fanatical passion intact. When the ultra-Orthodox chairman of the Knesset's Finance Committee refused to approve allocations for civil defense because of a delay in government funding for yeshivas, a Labor MK denounced the ultra-Orthodox as "parasites." He, in turn, was denounced as Nazi-like. In an ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood, a mob ransacked and later torched a photo shop allegedly selling pornographic movies. The secular owner shoved an old man who was instigating the riot; the old man later died of injuries sustained in his fall. He is now revered as a saint, ultra-Orthodoxy's first contemporary martyr in its war against the secular.

We even began tempting ourselves again with solutions to the Palestinian problem. Left-wing activists proclaimed September 11 an unprecedented opportunity for Middle East peace. Yasir Arafat, they said, finally understood that the world would no longer tolerate terrorism and that he must align with an emerging Pax Americana. (Of course, they'd said the same thing after the Gulf war.) Former Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami called for an internationally imposed solution, as if Israel could expect any fairer treatment from the international community than it received at the UN's anti-racism conference in Durban. Labor MK Haim Ramon insisted that the solution was immediate separation--even though unilateral withdrawal under terrorist pressure would only compound the disaster of Israel's flight from Lebanon, which emboldened the Palestinians to launch the intifada in the first place.

The longing for normalcy persisted even after gunmen fired into the central bus station and a nearby outdoor market in the Northern town of Afula last week. When the Israeli media downplayed the attack because the fatalities were relatively few, there was little public indignation. And even on the day of the Haifa bus bombing, Army Radio staged a revolt against the ritual of collective mourning--which calls for playing only sad Hebrew songs after a terrorist attack--and broadcast "normal" American rock songs, too.

Now, however, our respite is over. All workers' strikes have been suspended, and the images of the ultra-Orthodox on television are of ambulance drivers, not arsonists.

The most telling shift is a return to the realization that there is no solution to the conflict. The Israeli psyche naturally resists fatalism. The Zionist goal was to transform the Jews from recipients of history into its shapers. On the facade of Tel Aviv's twin Azreili Towers, the tallest buildings in the city, lights now form a bracing Zionist slogan, "It's In Our Hands." Most Israelis agree with Sharon that Arafat has been given one last chance too many, and that we must hit back. Still, there is widespread acknowledgment that the right has no solutions either--that if the left can't bring peace, neither can the right bring security.