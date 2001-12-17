Shah is one of the not-so-silent majority of Kabulis who insist that foreign powers must impose both peace and a negotiated settlement here, and that the return of King Zahir Shah will facilitate that process. But there's also a strong faction here who have lived out the equations and sentences in those schoolbooks. They are not only opposed to the return of the king, but also to anyone imposed on them, particularly by the United States. One of them is Sayed Zia, a Northern Alliance commander and the nephew of Abdul Rasul Sayyaf. Sayyaf, a Pashtun Islamic scholar and leader of one of the more radical Islamist movements, was embroiled in the factional fighting in Kabul that leveled much of the city in the early 1990s. Today he belongs to the rigid, older, graybeard faction of the Northern Alliance that supports Rabbani. During the years of jihad against the Russians, Sayyaf was funded by Saudi Arabia to promote Wahhabism, and helped recruit and house hundreds of Arab fighters in the 1980s. As a result, his nephew, Sayed Zia, spent many of his formative fighting years with some of the most infamous terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

On a cold morning a few days ago, he welcomed some of us into his old base, which he and 16 other mujahedin reoccupied in the early hours of November 13, when the Northern Alliance entered Kabul. The old, blue-domed white building sits in a grove of pine trees on a slope behind the Inter-continental Hotel. It's largely destroyed, and Sayed Zia, a thin green-eyed man with a small beard and a bit of a lisp when he speaks English, said they're having problems with supplies. "Yesterday we had only potatoes to eat here," he said, wrapping himself in a heavy wool shawl. The morning he entered Kabul he ran into some of his old jihad friends. "We were down the street from the hotel and they fired a rocket at us," Sayed Zia recalled. His men killed one of the Arabs and captured the rest. "Two of them knew me from jihad and they said, `We are fighting the USA and now you are capturing us?' But I didn't respond."

Sayed Zia's silence may have reflected his ambivalence toward the United States. In the days of jihad, life was simple. And so, he said, was Osama bin Laden. "He was so simple he didn't have the courage to stand in front of people and speak. He was modest and kind and polite.... [H]e was one of our best friends. I slept with him for months." They shared a military base in Jaji, in Paktiya province near the Pakistani border, in the years before bin Laden took over the leadership of the Arab contingent. Sayed Zia recounted several instances in which bin Laden was encircled and under heavy bombardment by Russian forces for days on end: "I never saw such fearsome fighters," he said of the Arabs. "They would jump into the fighting five meters from the Russians while the Afghans all stayed behind." Sayed Zia grew wistful. He recalled what a skillful horseman Osama was, how he could jump on a running horse with no saddle. He recalled Osama's favorite weapon, a Kalakov, like a Kalashnikov but with smaller bullets, which Osama had picked off a Russian soldier he killed. "He was our best friend and at last he was killing us," he said. "If I saw him today I'd kill him because he killed our leader Massoud. But I don't want to kill just any Arab; they're simple ordinary people who've been told that infidels are in Afghanistan and you should go fight them."

In fact, it's true. Several Arab prisoners I've spoken to feel they were lured here under false pretenses, believing not only that they'd fight American soldiers but that the Afghans wanted them here. Sayed Zia laughed unabashedly as he told us about the array of Arab terrorists he counted among his close friends in the past, including Khalid, who with his brother and two nephews has been accused of blowing up the U.S. embassies in Africa. "I met him three years ago in Pakistan. He was nervous and shaving off his beard. He'd come from Dubai and had a British passport, posing as an Afghan refugee. I was trying to convince him not to be with the Taliban because they're selling our country. But he said they were the only ones who could impose sharia on all of Afghanistan and that we couldn't. And he said they needed to establish a party, a government, and a base in Afghanistan to fight the Americans and British."

We'd come to Sayed Zia hoping he could draw a portrait of Osama bin Laden from those early years. But what emerged after several hours of conversation was his anger at the United States for creating bin Laden and for now, again, trying to impose its will on Afghanistan. For now the voices of the young moderates in the Northern Alliance--which include Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Interior Minister Yunus Qanooni, and Defense Minister General Muhammad Fahim--are winning in Bonn. But the discontent of men like Sayed Zia, and especially his uncle, the powerful radical party leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, will prove dangerous.