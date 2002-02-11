"Like careworn cats who schlep all their umpteen

Kittens around on agitated feet,

We go schlepping our poems by the neck, between

Our teeth, through every New York City street."

--Those were the Yiddish poets: (ubi sunt

Leyvick and Halpern, Leyeles, Mani Leib,

Glatshteyn and Teller, Yehoash--who by dint

Of innocence wove a Hiawatha, babe

In the Yiddishwoods, into another tongue?)

And so with us, decades later, hopeful boys

Moving with grimy manuscripts among

Earlier Villagers, through milder noise

And scenes more reticent in that earlier time,

Our poems typed in telltale pica fonts, too large

And pale to be elite, and with sublime

Chutzpah felt the new life was in our charge.