AND THE ADMINISTRATION has been happy to say just that—abandoning Lott’s candidates and blaming him for their failures. In fact, from the White House’s point of view, the Senate minority leader’s personnel recommendations have been one disaster after another. Curtis Hbert, a Lott protg whom Bush made chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, resigned and told The New York Times that he was pushed aside because of Ken Lay’s influence over the White House, a story that still dogs Bush. Lott crony Parker turned out to be a debacle. And Lott’s friend Charles Pickering, nominated to a federal appeals court, has become an albatross around Bush’s neck. As with Hebert and Parker, the White House doesn’t blame Pickering; it blames Lott. As one White House source says, despite his last-minute intervention to try to save the judge, Bush’s attitude is, “This is not my guy. His agenda is not my agenda. You [Lott] were supposed to have the votes for this.”

The second group unlikely to thrive in the Bush White House—even if they were chosen by Bush and even if they remain loyal to his agenda—are intellectuals. Maybe it’s their characteristic desire to speak out that gets them into trouble; maybe it’s their tradition of freewheeling debate. Whatever the reason, they’ve tended to annoy the White House even when they generally promote the party line. The first high-profile brain to depart was University of Pennsylvania Professor John DiIulio. He and Bush were friends, and Bush made DiIulio’s ideas about faith-based anti-poverty work a cornerstone of his presidency. But that didn’t stop DiIulio from flaming out after public fights with the religious right—”Bible-thumping doesn’t cut it,” he said during one famous row—and conservatives on the Hill. “The sort of people who are good about thinking up ideas are not necessarily the sort of people who are good at getting them done,” says a Bushie about DiIulio’s exit. David Frum, a leading conservative intellectual who went to work as a Bush speechwriter, was seen by the press as running afoul of Bush’s code of loyalty after his wife told friends that he wrote the “axis of evil” line in Bush’s State of the Union address. Bob Novak argued this probably got Frum fired, but it didn’t (Frum had told people before the State of the Union that he was leaving). Actually, Frum left because of his frustration at not being able to write and speak openly. And Paul Wolfowitz, the former university dean, faces a similar problem. Most of Bush’s foreign policy aides agree with Wolfowitz’s hawkish views. But many dislike his style: In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, Wolfowitz spoke obsessively about going after Iraq when the rest of Bush’s team was concentrating on Al Qaeda. The resulting tension was captured perfectly in an anecdote reported recently in The Washington Post. After Wolfowitz spoke out of turn and beat his Iraq drum during a national security meeting, the president dispatched career Bush man Andy Card to dress him down.

SO WHO WILL be next to leave? In a recent interview, Cabinet punching bag Christine Todd Whitman refused to say that she would stick out Bush’s full term. Card has always said 18 months is the average tenure for a White House chief of staff. Paul O’Neill continues to disappoint tax cutters by undermining Bush’s fiscal arguments (though he is getting credit for hunting down terrorist assets). Even after Norm Mineta’s heroic portrayal in the Post series— “[Expletive] pilot discretion! Get those goddamn planes down!”—the lone Democrat in the Bush Cabinet remains on everyone’s list for early retirement.

But the Bushie least likely to survive isn’t Whitman, O’Neill, or Mineta. And he doesn’t fit into any of the problematic categories: He’s not a disloyal bureaucratic hack, a freewheeling intellectual, or an out-of-step Cabinet member. In fact, he is a former corporate chieftain: Secretary of the Army Thomas White, the eleven-year Enron executive who joined the administration last June. If he goes, it will have nothing to do with this White House’s quirks. Rather, it will be for that timeless Washington reason: scandal.

White has been mired in the Enron scandal since the company went bankrupt. From 1998 to 2001, he was vice-chairman of Enron Energy Services (EES), which seems to have cooked its books as much as the rest of the company. On top of that, he’s got serious conflict-of-interest problems. At EES, White lobbied members of Congress to privatize utilities on military bases, which could have helped Enron reap billions in government contracts. And sure enough, in his first weeks on the job as secretary of the Army, White began pushing the privatization plan. Recently, White revealed that as secretary he has had 29 phone calls or meetings with Enron executives. And earlier this month the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee accused White of giving them an “inaccurate representation” of his Enron holdings during his nomination process.