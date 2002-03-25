But moments after reading Albertine’s e-mail, Andrews got a call from an ALL friend: “Did you read Jim’s e-mail?” “Yeah, sounds good.” “No, Wright, read it again.” So he did. And upon this second read, Andrews grasped the truth: Though the e-mail said the event was being “Organized by Jim Albertine, President, American League of Lobbyists,” it wasn’t an ALL event at all, but rather a freelance operation. Albertine, he surmised, was trading on the ALL name to make some cash. And not just for himself. At the bottom of the e-mail, Albertine announced “meeting services provided by Radnor, Inc.”—a company run by Albertine’s longtime friend and business partner (and another former ALL president) Ken Feltman. What made Albertine’s actions still more irksome was that only a bit earlier Wade Williams (yet another past president of the group) had proposed that a similar event be held by ALL, and Albertine had dismissed the possibility. “I got back word,” says Williams, “[that] Jim ... wasn’t interested.”

In a fit of pique, Andrews fired off an angry e-mail to Albertine: “You simply can not do things like this. It’s wrong and prohibited!” Along with five other past presidents, he began to compile the case against Albertine—a case they compare, without irony, to the Enron scandal. Initially, Albertine didn’t dispute the facts. In conversations with the past presidents, he even handed them more rope. He admitted that he was organizing a coalition of interest groups to lobby on the security issue—a coalition that the presidents were quick to insinuate would generate lobbying fees for Albertine. A Web search uncovered still more damning evidence against Albertine: a site called lobbyists.net, claiming to be “a service of the American League of Lobbyists.” At the top of the page, it described something called “the lobbyists network,” a guide “to find a lobbyist who can help you solve your problem.” It linked to Albertine and Feltman’s companies—but no others.

By mid-December the past presidents had submitted a brief documenting their gripes to the ALL board—a brief that somehow later found its way into the pages of The Washington Post. In late January they went to present evidence to the board in person at its monthly meeting, held at the office of Albertine’s newly hired lawyer. But when Andrews and the others arrived at the meeting, Albertine’s lawyer informed them they were not on the list of invitees. As they sat stewing, waiting for their friends on the board to vouch for them, a receptionist emerged. She told them: Only current board members allowed. After waiting for 45 minutes, the delegation of past presidents left, humiliated. The following afternoon the humiliation was compounded when they read an e-mail from Albertine describing the meeting’s outcome: Yes, the board would investigate Albertine’s conflict of interest, but it would “also investigate the leaks and other dissemination of the memo from the past presidents.” The board was investigating them. What’s more, the names of the investigating committee had been suggested by Albertine himself.

And indeed, there was no shortage of things for Albertine’s committee to investigate. According to Feltman, anonymous notes had showed up at the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation—a client of his and Albertine’s—in envelopes without return addresses. One accused Feltman of cutting himself checks from the ALL account. Another accompanied a copy of the leaked brief: “Conflict of interest is among the most serious charges,” it stated bluntly.

AFTER HEARING ANDREWS’S side of the story, two days later I visited Albertine’s office. When I asked him to describe ALL’s purpose, he mentioned two of its primary functions: to enhance the reputation of lobbyists by promoting high ethical standards and to provide members with networking and business-enhancing opportunities. If Andrews presents himself as the epitome of the former goal, Albertine seems to personify the latter.