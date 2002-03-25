Los Angeles Diarist

Not long ago, I flew to Los Angeles to be a contestant on “The Weakest Link” (the syndicated version with the American dude; British cruelty artist Anne Robinson now only does celebrity competitions in her prime-time slot). While in transit, I entertained fantasies of being picked up at the airport in a limousine. A man in a black suit, mirrored sunglasses, and a fancy cap would be holding a sign with my name on it; I would toss my hair over my shoulder and in a raspy voice say, “I’m Sacha Zimmerman.” People in the airport would turn and whisper—perhaps I was a celebrity, a TV actress; I would seem familiar to them. “I know I’ve seen her somewhere before,” they’d say. When the plane landed, I sauntered to the baggage claim, still nursing my reverie. But once I got there, it suddenly occurred to me that perhaps my driver was supposed to meet me back at the gate. I started to run back to the escalator and promptly tripped over a loose carry-on bag, taking a decidedly unglamorous fall. I heard a man shout, “`Weakest Link’ contestants!” “Here,” I said, feebly raising my hand from a crumpled position on the floor. Busted.

At the baggage carousel, I chitchatted with a fellow contestant, the affable and animated Bill, a financial aid director and veteran game-show contestant who had won $500 and a case of Dinty Moore beef stew on “Scrabble” (bet you didn’t remember that was a show) in 1987. I thought about sizing him up intellectually to see how much of a threat he would be. Yet Bill was so sweet— “Isn’t this exciting? What are you going to wear? Do you think they’ll let me wear a sweater-vest?”—that I navely went to my limousine thinking we were allies. We were shepherded into separate limos (black sedans, actually, but fantasies of fame die hard in L.A.), lest we sneak in a covert strategy session. I toyed with telling the driver I was an actress on a new UPN program from the creators of “Sex and the City” called “Cosmopolitan Coeds” but decided I might not be thin enough to pull it off. At the hotel I made a number of long- distance calls to remind my friends and family that I was on the brink of fame (Wasn’t Kirstie Alley discovered on “The $10,000 Pyramid”?), before looking up the periodic table and studying state capitals. Then I took advantage of the free cable and called it a day.

The show’s officials had warned us not to “attempt to bond or talk to” our fellow contestants, so when I met the team, standing stoic in the lobby, I complimented them on not bonding. I think it broke the ice. There was Rob with the trendy shades, Cathy the lunch lady, Lamar the casino security inspector, Heather the radio station DJ, and Bill my friend from the airport. We went together to the NBC studios, where the producer explained the rules of the game to us while we all signed contracts and practiced our camera smiles. (Or at least I practiced mine—not too gummy, not too toothy, with a hint of raw, untapped potential.)

I had hoped to look like the blond, black-leather-jacketed woman with intelligent eyes who’s well-traveled and harbors an enchanting secret. Instead, once they’d finished with my hair and makeup, I looked like a bubbly, blond sorority girl from a Big Ten college who majors in marketing and has stuffed animals in the rear window of her Ford Explorer. No one noticed my new sorority do except for trendy-shades Rob who, at 37, still seems like the kind of guy who hangs out at college bars and buys drinks for young women. He told me I looked great and then lurked behind me the rest of the day, muttering something about a “psycho ex-girlfriend” and “nice Jewish girls.” I decided to vote him off first.