When it comes to the Celtics, the racism charge has always been laughable. In the 1980s the team was derided for practicing what might be called "reverse affirmative action," because it fielded Bird and several other white starters in a league dominated by African Americans. But during that decade the supposedly anti-meritocratic Celtics won the championship three times. And for much of it their white stars played under a black coach--subverting the pernicious stereotype of blacks as athletically superior but unable to run a team. In fact, the Celtics were the first franchise to hire a black coach (1966), the first to draft a black player (1950), and the first to play five blacks on the floor at the same time (1963). If that was racism, the NBA could have used a lot more of it.

The Bird-era Celtics were easy to caricature, however, because memories of Boston's mid-'70s busing crisis were still fresh in the nation's mind. And understandably so. In retrospect, some Bostonians think the city wouldn't have responded so shamefully had Judge W. Arthur Garrity Jr. not removed the issue from elected hands, thus torpedoing efforts to construct a school integration plan that enjoyed popular support. But as The Boston Globe's Alan Lupo explained a few years ago, "In the 1960s and early 1970s, it was an elected School Committee that lied, stalled, and stonewalled over desegregation, thereby insuring that a federal court would rule that Boston schools were segregated." And no desegregation plan--no matter how poorly conceived--justified the mob violence that disgraced the city in 1974 and 1975.

But even in the wake of busing, Boston's reputation never really made sense. After all, the racial trauma of what might be called the Northern phase of the civil rights movement affected virtually every big city. In 1967 and 1968, Baltimore, Detroit, Newark, and Washington, D.C., suffered race riots; Boston, in part because of the actions of a progressive mayor, didn't. In 1966--the year Massachusetts became the first state since Reconstruction to elect a black man, Edward Brooke, to the U.S. Senate--Martin Luther King Jr. was hit by a rock while leading an open-housing march in Marquette Park, Illinois. "I think the people of Mississippi ought to come to Chicago to learn how to hate," he famously declared. The truth is that few major cities integrated without spasms of ugliness.