Currently playing at the Manhattan Theatre Club are the British playwright Alan Ayckbourn's House and Garden. Both plays are based on a stunt that has attracted a lot of press attention--namely, that the same characters (and actors) appear in both plays simultaneously. You have probably already read about how the actors are required to shuttle between City Center Stage I and City Center Stage II and back again for each scene in order to make their entrances on time, including consecutive curtain calls. What occupied me most during this interminable evening of theater was trying to figure out some way to walk out on both plays at the same time.

That being physically impossible, I resolved to endure a complete performance of Garden on a Saturday evening and then give House a big skip at the Sunday matine. Each of these plays takes two and a half hours to perform (by a slowly ticking clock). To see both back-to-back is to spend a total of five hours with these insufferable people, which is an hour more than O'Neill asks us to spend with the Tyrones in A Long Day's Journey Into Night--and that's an interesting family. Now I know what Horace meant when he said that life was short and art was long.

Having been privy only to what happened in the garden, I cannot tell you what went on in the house. But given the limitations of this kind of writing, it's not hard to guess. Ayckbourn gestures toward telling a story in the Mayfair tradition, but the plots of these plays are purely incidental. What they are actually about is how the same actors play the same roles in two different plays and places. In this Upstairs, Downstairs world, most of the upper-class characters are slinking about having affairs, hiding behind rosebushes, and jumping into pools, while the lower orders are busy expressing their disapproval. The housekeeper spouts malapropisms such as "The beef will be indelible" or "I've been held up and humidified," while the gardener spends a lot of time chewing his tongue disdainfully like Barry Fitzgerald in Bringing Up Baby. Actors are perpetually making metronomic entrances and exits, obviously in order to get upstairs to the next theater on time, so that a reviewer becomes less concerned with evaluating their performances than with measuring their blood pressure. As a result, I cannot tell you what I thought of the actors aside from the fact that they managed their British accents all right, and I cannot make a judgment on John Tillinger's direction other than to say that, like Mussolini, he made the trains run on time.

Garden (and one may assume House as well) is written in the style of Michael Frayn's considerably funnier farce Noises Off. It is a genre in which the gimmick is forced to do the work of the imagination. Writing such as this puts the British theater in a time warp to the world of such immortals as Ben Travers and Benn Levy and Frederick Lonsdale, all of whose plays seemed to have been set in Berkshire featuring the same nerveless characters. It was a period when nothing more serious broke across the brows of the theatergoing public than whether the breakfast eggs had been sufficiently coddled or whether the serving maid had showed up late for lunch with her knickers missing.

In 1955, my colleague Kenneth Tynan wrote a piece lamenting "The Lost Art of Bad Drama." He was thinking of a whole genre of successful bad plays whose elements he described like this:

At no point may the plot or characters make more than superficial contact with reality. Characters earning less than L1000 a year should be restricted to small parts or exaggerated into types so patently farcical that no member of the audience could possibly identify himself with such absurd esurience. Rhythm in dialogue is achieved by means either of vocatives ("That, my dear Hilary, is a moot point") or qualifying clauses ("What, if you'll pardon the interruption, is going on here?"); and irony is confined to having an irate male character shout: "I am perfectly calm!" ... Women ... should declare themselves by running the palm of one hand up their victim's lapel and saying, when it reaches the neck: "Let's face it, Arthur, you're not exactly indifferent to me."

Tynan's requiem for the thoroughly bad play was premature. With Ayckbourn's Garden (and presumably with House as well), it is enjoying a splendid renaissance.