A few of us at The New Republic have gotten into the habit of expressing our mundane daily conversations in the lingo of 30 second political attack ads. (Just the sort of behavior that made us so cool in high school.) Suppose a colleague wants to head to a familiar spot for lunch, and I prefer a new place. I might accuse him of having "nothing to offer but the failed policies of the past," and he might reply with an earnest call for "progress, not divisive attacks." The exercise is a contest to see who can attain the highest levels of viciousness, sanctimony, and hypocrisy when the stakes are utterly trivial.

Alas, our parodic efforts were outdone by the recent election for property- value assessor in Floyd County, Kentucky. If you're one of the civic delinquents who hasn't followed this race, here's what happened: The incumbent, Connie Hancock, aired an attack ad maintaining that her opponent has been "arrested or charged fifty-six times for violating the law," including DUI, criminal trespassing, felony assault, and terroristic threatening. "In a drunken brawl," the ad further charges, he "bit a man's ear completely off." As if this charge needs more dramatization, it is followed by a high-pitched scream--the sound, we presume, of a man whose ear has just been bitten completely off. How do you respond to a volley like this? Hancock's adversary, David May, begins his rejoinder by downplaying the charges. "Sure, when I was young"--May is now 27--"I did a few things I'd like to think I'd handle different. My opponent said I was arrested for DUI. That's completely untrue," he tells the camera.

When you've been accused of committing 56 criminal acts, including cannibalism, it might seem like a fairly damning admission to deny only one (relatively innocuous) charge. But a cardinal rule of politics holds that you should never stay on the defensive. So May immediately segues into a brutal counter-offensive. "Why would Connie Hancock falsely attack me?" he asks. "She suspected this tape"--and here May holds up a videotape--"would surface. It's X-rated and shows just how little she values her reputation and wedding vows." At this point the ad cuts to a bedroom scene featuring a smiling, half-naked woman, strongly resembling Hancock, sitting on a bed as a man who may or may not be her husband approaches. Abruptly the video ends, and we are left with an image of May smiling and waving.

Hancock ended up winning, with 7,687 votes to May's 4,631. Perhaps that's because May violated another key political rule, which was dramatized by Rick Lazio's backfiring attack on Hillary Clinton in 2000: You can't directly assail a female candidate without looking unchivalrous. This lesson is also being played out in the Michigan Democratic gubernatorial primary campaign. The leading candidate is Jennifer Granholm, the telegenic, Harvard educated attorney general. Her fellow contenders need to attack her but in an indirect, almost subliminal, way. One opponent, former Governor Jim Blanchard, has released a commercial showing a basketball coach in a locker room exhorting, "This is no time for rookies. Blanchard ... suit up." While the ostensible message is that Blanchard has more experience than the younger Granholm, the ad's real point is to make voters think of the governor's job as akin to a position on a basketball team--in other words, one in which a woman can't compete.