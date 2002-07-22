As Washington Post columnist Robert J. Samuelson pointed out in a recent column, shoddy ethics are only the proximate cause of the accounting scandals. The real cause is shoddy economics. In the late '90s investors and creditors dumped bushels of money into companies with big plans to exploit regulatory changes and new technologies. The 1996 Telecommunications Act opened local telephone markets to competition; energy deregulation allowed pipeline companies to reinvent themselves as traders; exponential increases in Internet traffic created opportunities for companies like WCG to profit from the infrastructure that would carry it; and the World Wide Web gave rise to thousands of companies seeking to exploit e-commerce. With all this going on-- and Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan determined not to spoil the party by raising interest rates--it's no surprise thousands of new firms raised so much capital for their ventures. But despite some very real opportunities, all the new firms couldn't possibly survive. It would be years before there were enough customers to sustain all the new fiber-optic cable, long-distance telephone service, energy trading floors, and Internet pet stores that companies were furiously creating. In the meantime, the combination of so many firms and disappointingly few customers was driving prices through the floor--and with them, hopes of profitability. We now know that executives at companies like Enron and WorldCom- -and surely many others--recognized the inexorable logic of this equation years ago and responded by making up profits that didn't exist. Meanwhile, those who either refused or neglected to follow a similar path began going under in 2000, once investors realized that paying inflated prices for shares of unprofitable, debt-ridden companies didn't sound like such a bargain after all. After proliferating in the late '90s, more than 200 dot-coms failed. Over 500 more followed suit in 2001--including such can't-lose propositions as the Internet toy-selling pioneer eToys and the online grocer Webvan.

For all the pain the failure of these companies inflicted, it was undoubtedly necessary. The only way an economy can right itself in the aftermath of a bubble is when all the money and manpower that had been deployed inefficiently--which is to say, wrapped up in companies or other assets that weren't profitable and had little hope of becoming profitable--gets redeployed to more promising investments. On the eve of the 1990-91 recession, for example, U.S. banks found themselves stuck with billions of dollars' worth of bad loans, mostly on commercial real estate that had been bought at wildly inflated prices and which was suddenly worthless. Had banks kept floating money to developers who insisted they would one day make a profit (from office space, malls, etc.), it would have tied up capital that could have been--and ultimately was (albeit after a government bailout)--much more profitably invested elsewhere. It could very well have undermined the healthy economic growth of the mid-'90s. The problem this time around was that the liquidation cycle never completely ran its course. Today, for example, the bulk of the telecom industry's infrastructure is still in place. This is partly because dozens of uncompetitive and otherwise doomed firms have so far avoided bankruptcy. And it's partly because even among the 60-odd telecom companies that have declared bankruptcy since early 2001, many are still serving customers, thanks to the indulgence of their creditors. "[Bankruptcy alone] doesn't physically remove capacity from the marketplace," complains Credit Lyonnais telecom analyst Gabriel Lowy. "Even Enron's fiberoptic network still hasn't been decommissioned. " Worse, many of the companies that surrendered to last year's telecom shakeout are now emerging from bankruptcy proceedings with new lines of credit. One of the reasons for this stillborn liquidation process is the aggressiveness with which the Fed cut interest rates last year. In 1990 the Fed didn't really begin lowering rates until the recession began, and even then it did so exceedingly slowly. Though the federal funds rate, the key short-term interest rate, ultimately bottomed out at 3 percent in 1992, it was five months into the recession before it had fallen a single percentage point, from 8.25 to 7.25. This time around, the overall drop in the fed funds rate was comparable-- from 6.5 to 1.75--but it occurred in less than one year. And the Fed had cut interest rates a full percentage point one month before the recession even began.

The Fed's behavior was by and large defensible. If not for the aggressive lowering of interest rates, the spending on housing and consumer goods that kept the economy out of a deep recession could have collapsed. But lowering interest rates so aggressively isn't costless: Low interest rates make it easier for unprofitable businesses to stick around by amassing more and more debt. And the longer these companies do so, the longer it delays an economic recovery. The most common refrain among economists these days is that a healthy recovery hinges on businesses resuming investments in capital equipment-- investments that drove economic growth in the late '90s and that have been flat or declining for the last year and a half. "I sound like a broken record, but the question is, `When does investment pick up?'" says Ohio State University economist Stephen Cecchetti. The problem is that many of the same sectors that drove the investment boom in the '90s are the ones suffering from overcapacity and falling prices today. The only way these companies can begin investing again is if they become profitable again--and that will only happen once weaker competitors go out of business, excess capacity is scrapped, and prices for products and services start rising.

To see what happens when uncompetitive companies are permitted to stay afloat too long, one need look no further than Japan's experience over the last decade. Following the 1989-90 popping of Japan's real estate and stock market bubbles, the de facto policy of the Japanese government was to prop up businesses whose failure would cause massive unemployment and dislocation. According to Jim Grant, editor of Grant's Interest Rate Observer and a close watcher of Japanese finance, Japanese economic officials "implored and cajoled and bullied the complicit bankers into prolonging the sick lives of such [major] retailers as Sogo and Mycal." Thanks largely to this policy of not allowing banks to foreclose on bad loans, Japan has endured anemic growth over the past decade, with three recessions and unprecedented unemployment. "The intention was humane," says Grant, "but the outcome has been very costly."

Of course, there are important differences between the United States and Japan. Unlike the Japanese bubbles, ours was most pronounced in technology sectors--and it's much easier to "decommission" excess computers and fiber- optic cable than excess office buildings. Likewise, after Japan's bubbles burst, Japanese banks found themselves holding the majority of the bad loans that had funded all the ill-advised investments. Had they liquidated them all at once, it could have brought down the entire financial system and led to the sort of deflationary crisis that spawned the Great Depression. By contrast, the bad debt from America's technology boom is fairly widely dispersed, meaning everyone stands to lose a little but no one creditor will be wiped out. "This stuff was in investment funds, hedge funds, pension funds--we're not going to get defaults," says Cecchetti. But most importantly, unlike the Japanese, we don't make it a policy to bail out companies and industries long after their economic prospects have dimmed. That unprofitable U.S. companies will ultimately fail usually isn't a matter of if but when.