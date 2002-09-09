And devastating in particular to Brent Scowcroft, who has been trying hard to convene a reunion of Bushies who opposed going to war against Iraq the first time. Scowcroft has the distinction of having been wrong about virtually everything important in foreign policy over the last decade and a half. He was wrong about Mikhail Gorbachev and his resilience. He was wrong about Bosnia and the former Yugoslavia, generally. And now he is wrong, once again, about Iraq. The New York Sun recently performed a valuable service by reminding us of the tawdry details of Scowcroft's career that color his present effort: He runs a big business that deals with, among others, shortsighted countries and companies that prefer Saddam to whatever might come next.

Scowcroft's pivotal ally within the administration is Secretary of State Colin Powell, who also has a less-than-stellar track record on the major conflicts of the post-cold-war age. (After Scowcroft made his anti-war comments on CBS's "Face the Nation" on August 4, Powell called to thank him.) Within the Bush administration, Powell is where the "do little to Saddam Hussein" and the "do a lot for Yasir Arafat" positions meet. Were he not so valuable domestically, and would his departure not so rattle our allies, my guess is that his job would be little more secure than Harvey Pitt's.

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, needless to say, is no better. In fact, it's far worse. Almost to a person its leaders opposed the Gulf war and, were Gore not an exception, I suspect that he and Clinton would not have won the White House in 1992. And today's Democrats are showing that bad habits die hard. So, although not openly opposing the next Gulf war, they are calling for "national dialogue"—a dialogue in which, truth be told, they have precious little to say.

The party is little better when it comes to the Palestinians. It's true that only Jesse Jackson has visited Arafat recently. (Jackson was also on his way to Gaza for an audience with Sheik Yassin, the Hamas headman, but even he felt the need to turn back once Hamas claimed credit for the Hebrew University bombing.) But the Democrats have institutional bonds to the Arafat crowd. Clinton had more meetings with the Palestinian chairman than with any other foreign leader, and many top Democrats probably still have delicatessen pictures with Yasir hanging in their offices. At first the Bush administration seemed to be pursuing the same dangerous liaison. Until, that is, the president and the advisers to whom he listens changed the plot. The Democrats then faulted Bush for distancing himself from the conflict, as if the sheer frequency of presidential statements about ending the cycle of violence would actually stop it. This was, in fact, the theme of virtually every potential Democratic presidential candidate. Only Joe Lieberman has produced a concrete new suggestion. He proposes that the United States admit more Palestinian refugees to siphon off the pressure of want in the West Bank and Gaza. But that would merely add magnitudes to the anti-Americanism that already resides within this country's shores. And so no other prominent Democrat seconded the motion.

The pro-Democratic press is equally dismissive of the president's new policy. In The New Yorker, former TNR Editor Hendrik Hertzberg wrote, "The Bush administration still seems unwilling to exert itself to deflect the two sides from their headlong rush toward the abyss." In the same week, Martin Indyk, a key part of the Middle East apparat during the Clinton years, asked on The New York Times' op-ed page, "Does the Bush administration know what it's doing in the Middle East?" He answered his own question: No, of course not. Their policy is "erratic," full of "contradictions" and "mixed messages." But better a slightly erratic policy than a consistently wrong one.

What the Democrats and much of the press refuse to admit is that the Bush administration has fundamentally changed the assumptions underlying American policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. The first and most basic change is that Palestinian terrorism will not be rewarded with forced Israeli concessions. This puts an end to the incentive system that encouraged atrocity after atrocity. The second change is that, to secure U.S. help of any kind, the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) will be obliged to practice financial transparency- -which will either end its corruption and links to terrorism or make them plain for all to see. The third is that cease-fires must bind all the Palestinians and not just Israel. Even the militias close to the P.A. are balking at this last burden. So if the P.A. cannot produce a comprehensive end to the killing, it must pursue and incarcerate those many militiamen and women, pious and secular, intent on maintaining murder as a political instrument. And if it can't, or won't, the conclusion will be obvious: that the P.A., under whatever leadership, is not a vehicle that can assure its own constituents and Israel reasonable security.

Bush has countenanced the Ariel Sharon hard-line strategy: No quarter for terror. And though it is difficult for the peace processors to concede, the first real signs of Palestinian accommodation to the simple reality of Israel's existence have come in the wake of Sharon's pummeling. Almost every certified wise head proclaimed that Sharon's obsession with Arafat would only strengthen the terrorist's hand. This clich is now proven nonsense.

But related clichs are alive and well. And so last Saturday, Bill Keller wrote in The New York Times, "Some months ago I suggested that the road to Baghdad leads through Jerusalem, meaning that a more evenhanded good-faith American effort to get peace on track there would help our credibility with the Arab world when we take on Iraq." The assumptions behind this platitude governed American policy for close to a decade, and they have proven false, since American good-faith efforts produced ever-more violent and rejectionist Palestinians. The road to Jerusalem more likely leads through Baghdad than the reverse. Once the Palestinians see that the United States will no longer tolerate their hero Saddam Hussein, depressed though they may be, they may also come finally to grasp that Israel is here to stay and that accommodating to this reality is the one thing that can bring them the generous peace they require.

This article originally appeared in the September 9, 2002 issue of the magazine. This article originally appeared in the September 9, 2002 issue of the magazine.