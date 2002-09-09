Personality Test

Bowles's style has made him a very reluctant candidate for elected office. When he left Washington in 1998, a number of North Carolina Democrats urged him to run for governor in 2000. But after a brief flirtation, he declined. The same dynamic initially played out last year when Tar Heel Democrats tried and failed to persuade Bowles to run for the Senate in 2002. But last fall Bowles changed his mind about the Senate race and declared that he would run. His stated reason was September 11: Bowles was in New York on the day of the attacks and, for several hours that morning, could not find one of his sons who worked only a few blocks from the World Trade Center. "Everything's changed for me," Bowles said when he announced his candidacy in October. "My aversion to being a politician is not important. I want to spend all of my time in public service."

Of course, overcoming that aversion was easier with Jesse Helms out of the picture. When Bowles had initially decided against a Senate bid in May of last year, Helms was still planning to run. But, three months later Helms announced that he would retire when his fifth Senate term ended in 2003. In North Carolina, Democrats have fared well in off-year Senate races, when turnout is low and there are no coattails from the GOP presidential candidate (who has not lost the state since 1976). But Helms had always been an exception to this rule: In fact, he's the only North Carolina Republican to have won an off-year Senate race this century. With Helms's retirement, the advantage in this year's Senate race seemed to shift to the Democrats. Especially since Dole, who threw her hat into the ring after Helms bowed out, was coming off a disastrous presidential campaign and (to Democrats at least) didn't seem ready for prime time. "She's just such a perfectionist," one Democrat close to Bowles crowed in March. "I think before this is all done she's going to crack!"

But Dole hasn't cracked. In fact, so far she's run a brilliant if utterly cynical campaign. Taking full advantage of her celebrity status--which means that voters pay attention to her even when she's not doing anything attention-worthy—Dole has largely steered clear of the press, usually taking only softball questions and sometimes abruptly ending interviews when the queries get tough. She has also avoided taking solid positions on sensitive issues, preferring instead to talk in generalities or focus on issues where there isn't really any debate. Or she does both at the same time, as she did in late July when, in what her campaign billed as a major policy announcement, she declared: "We need an all-out revival of our crusade to rid America of illegal drugs. ... I will be a champion for this cause." In effect, Dole's Senate campaign is an extended version of her 1996 Republican National Convention speech: Instead of strolling around a convention hall for a half-hour with a relentless smile and an ample supply of platitudes, she's doing it for a whole year across an entire state.

ALL OF WHICH is driving the Bowles campaign a little bit batty. Bowles's aides and supporters routinely complain that the press is giving Dole a free ride. (In truth, the North Carolina press has been pretty hard on Dole; it's the voting public that doesn't seem to care.) And they bemoan the fact that the long delay in holding the primary means that Bowles will only have two months, instead of six, to run directly against her. "I think once you get Erskine and Dole head-to-head, it'll become clear who the superior candidate is," says one Bowles adviser. "But we'll have to move fast after the primary."

Bowles has actually gotten a head start—virtually ignoring his two main opponents in the Democratic primary, State Representative Dan Blue and Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and instead training all of his firepower on Dole. Bowles has hammered away at Dole for wanting to privatize Social Security and for her vague positions on other issues. "What she hasn't said is what she's really for," Bowles has complained. He has also frequently pointed out that Dole did not live in North Carolina for 44 years. Indeed, Bowles's entire campaign can be interpreted as a not particularly subtle critique of Dole; his just-the-issues approach is designed to highlight Dole's issue-less one.

AFTER HIS SPEECH at the nursing home, I interviewed Bowles in one of the facility's small meeting rooms. Seated in the cramped space and sipping water from a plastic cup, he was a world away from an executive suite in Charlotte or a West Wing office in Washington, and I asked him how he liked being a politician. "You know I've said so many times, `I'm not a politician, I don't plan to become one, and I still don't feel like a politician,'" he insisted. "I think you see that when I go somewhere I try to answer all the questions, the hard ones, the easy ones, no matter what they are. I feel like I'm just being myself; and hopefully, you know, when people get a chance to see who you are and what you are and whether you're real and genuine, they'll decide whether or not to vote for you."

Bowles is hardly the first candidate to trumpet his authenticity. But normally, as was the case with George W. Bush, candidates display their authenticity by flaunting their simplicity and anti-intellectualism. If they're not really simplistic and anti-intellectual (e.g., Al Gore), they feign authenticity by pretending they are. For Bowles though--who, unlike Gore, spent most of his adult life actively avoiding politics—it's just the opposite: His authenticity stems from his refusal to dumb things down or act folksy. Sometimes he takes this to annoying extremes, as when he makes a big deal of refusing his aides' advice that he wear contacts rather than his distinctively dorky clear-framed glasses. "I'm not going to change what I am," he told me at the nursing home, "just like I'm not going to change my glasses." He's also too fond of the self-deprecating remark. "When Madeleine Albright came down here," he recounted, "she said, 'You know, Erskine can't dance as good as Jesse Helms, and he's not as pretty as John Edwards, but, you know, he's a really smart, good guy who I know really cares and can get things done.'"

But Bowles's emphasis on authenticity also allows him to speak in refreshingly blunt terms. When I asked him about whether Dole's campaign is issue-less and too centered on her personality, he answered exasperatedly: "Look, she is what she is. And if this campaign is going to be about going around and making a little forty-five-minute speech and then going to the next town and sending your husband out to do something similar"—Bob Dole is now making appearances on his wife's behalf around North Carolina—"if that's what it's going to be, then she may win. But I think if it's about the issues and where we stand on the issues and who knows the most about North Carolina and who's actually done the most for North Carolina and who can do the most and really will care the most about North Carolina, then I think I'll win." Bowles is also unusually frank about the contrast between his experience in the Clinton administration and Dole's decidedly undistinguished tenures as Transportation secretary under President Ronald Reagan and Labor secretary under the first President Bush. "I think the job I had in Washington, as compared to any of the positions she's had, will enable me to really get something done," he told me. "As White House chief of staff, on a daily basis you deal with health care issues, welfare issues, taxation, budget, the environment, Bosnia, Northern Ireland, the Mideast—and then you have lunch."

THE DOWNSIDE TO this candor, of course, is that it also makes Bowles seem haughty, the "aloof stuffed shirt" his father was not. Bowles has some of the businessman's disdain for Washington. Even when he worked in the White House, Bowles pasted on his office wall a New Yorker cartoon showing a man in hell. The caption read: "On the other hand, it's great to be out of Washington." And that disdain can be rather unattractive. After all, it's hardly clear (especially in the current cultural environment) that being an investment banker is any better than being a politician. Indeed, even Aaron Sorkin seems to recognize that if a candidate is going to run on authenticity, that candidate's authentic self had better be pretty appealing. While "The West Wing"'s President Bartlet does have a bit of a snotty streak, he's also witty and charismatic and inspirational.

At some level Bowles seems to understand this. So in spite of his disdain for the more superficial aspects of campaigning, he is trying his best to engage in them. On the Fourth of July he took part in an Independence Day parade in Greensboro. Standing in the bed of a vintage Chevy pickup that had been decorated with campaign signs, miniature bowling pins, and big cardboard glasses frames and christened the "Bowles Mobile," the candidate hammed it up. He hooted and waved and looked on with satisfaction as some children who joined him for the ride chanted, "Go Erskine" and threw candy to the onlookers lining the parade route. When a man holding a baby girl approached him, Bowles not only accepted the man's proffered hand and vigorously shook it; he leaned over, put his face up to the baby's, and planted a big kiss on her cheek. "Mmmmmmum!" Bowles smacked his lips for effect.

But as soon as the parade ended so did Bowles's ham act. He promptly jumped off the truck, and his smile turned into a slight frown. As the candidate stood by himself in an empty parking lot, I sidled up and asked how he'd liked the parade. "Oh, it was great!" he said a bit too enthusiastically, his mouth instantly going into a big, forced grin. "This is the fun part. All the other stuff is work. This is just being with people." But as Bowles continued to talk, his smile once again faded. "Well, for me it's a little embarrassing having my name up there," he confessed, gesturing at the "Bowles Mobile." "I've been to parades before," he went on, "but I always just ran alongside or threw candy." Shrugging his shoulders and letting out a small sigh, he added, "I just hope I never get used to this."

This article originally appeared in the September 9, 2002 issue of the magazine.