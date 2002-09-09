The administration's questionable policy posture was illustrated earlier this year, as millions of Americans flocked to movie theaters to watch a stolen nuke annihilate Baltimore in The Sum of All Fears. Days after the Tom Clancy thriller opened, the U.S. Customs Service mounted a p.r. campaign to reassure the nation that the film's terrorists—who smuggle a bomb by ship into Baltimore's harbor—could be thwarted. Customs officials showed off radiation and gamma-ray detectors and proudly declared, as Customs Commissioner Robert C. Bonner put it, that "any kind of nuclear weapon is going to stand out like a sore thumb." As CNN showed footage of inspectors scanning cargo containers, Bonner assured viewers the "Sum" scenario was implausible.

It was a deft exercise in p.r. but a highly misleading one. Even after September 11, Customs only inspects between 2 percent and 10 percent of the 40-foot-long shipping containers that arrive in the United States every day by the thousands. A nuclear device, moreover, could be shielded with lead from detection by most sensors. And a terrorist could make a mockery of Bonner's boast by detonating his cargo, remotely or by timer, before it is ever unloaded and subject to scanning—when, for example, the ship carrying it first enters the harbor. When I asked Stephen Flynn, a National Security Council (NSC) official in the Clinton administration and a well-known border-security expert, what he thought of Customs' public reassurances, he laughed. The only semi- reliable way to stave off such a disaster, Flynn says, is to create a high-tech system of shipping security that includes inspection of cargo headed to the United States before it leaves foreign ports. But Rotterdam is the only one of the 20 "megaports" through which cargo passes where inspections have begun. Negotiations with other foreign governments are moving slowly. What's more, Bush's recent pocket veto of $5.1 billion in congressional emergency spending will prevent $39 million budgeted for this new Container Security Initiative from being spent.

But even if a comprehensive system for detecting nuclear devices in foreign ports were in place—and adequately funded—it wouldn't be enough. Terrorists might still be able to hide the bomb in lead or otherwise circumvent detection; and even if they were caught, the disclosure that they had come so close to a successful nuclear attack on the United States would have unpredictable effects on society and the economy. A true anti-nuclear homeland security strategy needs to start before terrorists get nuclear materials—by clamping down on such materials at sources such as the Vinca Institute and similar sites in places like Belarus, Ukraine, and even the Republic of Congo. But rather than give preemption efforts the kind of high-level attention one would expect for a top-priority threat, Bush's homeland security strategy leaves them to midlevel bureaucracies in the State and Defense Departments—the same places where they have languished, underfunded and largely ignored, for years.

UNDER THE ADMINISTRATION'S existing nuclear security regime, bureaucratic problems like the one that nearly derailed last week's Belgrade airlift are endemic. When the Clinton administration pulled off a similar removal of nuclear materials from Kazakhstan in 1995, the operation bogged down at one point over the question of whether the Energy or Defense Departments would pay for the cost of "ready to eat" meals for the U.S. teams in the former Soviet republic. It is not uncommon, says Harvard's Bunn, for three U.S. teams from different agencies to arrive at the American Embassy in Moscow en route to inspect the same Russian nuclear site—none of them aware of the others' missions. This year millions of dollars for new initiatives in the former Soviet Union—including security upgrades at ten former Soviet nuclear weapons sites and training for guards at nuclear storage sites—were stalled for months as administration officials haggled over whether to "certify" full Russian cooperation with conditions of U.S. aid. (And because the administration must certify Russian compliance annually—in six different categories, ranging from compliance with arms control agreements to protection of human and minority rights--progress could easily stall again when the next deadline comes in October.) Current regulations also put very narrow limitations on how the United States can employ former Russian scientists who might be tempted to work for terrorists or for "axis of evil" states; simply paying a scientist to go into retirement, for instance, is prohibited by law. Moreover, regulations mandate that American contractors play a role in security upgrades at Russian nuclear sites, a requirement that often leads to delays. The Russians may be willing to build a new electric security fence, for instance--but not if it means an American contractor is tromping around a nuclear weapons plant. Standoffs like this have left U.S.-bought security equipment lying in unopened crates at Russian sites as recently as this spring.

And those are just the problems faced by U.S. programs in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. Many of the most worrisome nuclear sites are in other, still more lawless areas in Africa and the Middle East. One reactor in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, for instance, is protected by only a rusted, padlocked metal gate. It has been missing a fuel rod since the 1980s, when the director evidently lent out his key ring without realizing the reactor key was on it. (When recently questioned on the matter by a Western reporter, the director feigned deafness.) Some reports suggest the rod was stolen and shopped around by the Italian mafia, although its fate is unclear. Nor is anyone quite sure what's happening at the plant now. Since a 1997 coup in the Congo, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not been allowed to inspect the plant. There are disputes about whether this reactor produces material fissile enough to build a crude nuke, but certainly it could provide the key components of a dreaded, radiation-spewing "dirty bomb." And the Kinshasa reactor is just one example of the similarly appalling conditions that can be found at several other reactors in nations like Romania, Uzbekistan, and Ghana.