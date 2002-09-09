Why deflation isn't a problem

It's not every day that first-rate economists such as Paul Krugman and Berkeley Professor Brad DeLong offer the same economic advice as a knee- jerk Wall Street booster like Robert Novak. But that's pretty much what happened earlier this month, when all three men criticized Alan Greenspan for failing to lower interest rates amid mounting deflationary pressure. Krugman went first in his August 16 New York Times column, distilling the conclusion of a recent Federal Reserve study into the following advice: "'[I]f you think deflation is even a possibility, throw money at the economy now and don't worry about overdoing it.' And yet the Fed chose not to cut rates on Tuesday. Why?" Three days later, in his nationally syndicated column, Novak likewise pronounced himself incredulous that the Fed had failed to lower rates, complaining, la Krugman, that "the Fed still seems oblivious to problems of deflation and credit unavailability that are compressing the real economy." Finally DeLong entered the fray in the August 21 Financial Times, noting, "If you do the math, you conclude that by the summer of 2004 the U.S. will have an inflation rate--at least as measured by the GDP deflator--that is less than zero [i.e., deflation]. ... It is in this context that the Federal Reserve's failure to cut interest rates so far this spring and summer is very puzzling."

You'd think that if Krugman, DeLong, and Novak all agree on something, it must be so obviously true as to be utterly uncontroversial. Alas, that's not the case. While deflation may be a concern, lowering interest rates today won't do much to address it. The basic Krugman-DeLong argument (Novak doesn't make an argument so much as a series of curmudgeonly assertions) goes as follows: Even though the economy is no longer in recession, GDP growth is still barely creeping along at a 1 percent to 2 percent annual rate—which is to say, several percentage points below potential GDP growth, the maximum sustainable (i.e., noninflationary) rate of economic growth. We know that inflation tends to fall anytime such an "output gap" arises. Since inflation is already very low—between 1 percent and 2 percent per year, depending on which measure you use—there are probably only so many months of output gap we can endure before falling inflation turns into outright deflation. And that would be disastrous for the economy. When the average price level is falling, the value of people's savings increases over time, giving them an incentive to put off purchases. If unchecked, this trend can lead to a vicious cycle in which falling demand leads to unemployment, and rising unemployment further erodes demand.

The best way to fend off this grim eventuality, Krugman and DeLong conclude, is to lower interest rates preemptively. As DeLong puts it in his Financial Times piece, "[I]f the central bank pushes short-term interest rates near zero, businesses are faced with the choice between investing in their business or watching the real value of their cash on hand shrink by [roughly the current inflation rate]"—an offer they're "unlikely to refuse." But the catch is that the central bank has to move while there still is an inflation rate. Once inflation turns into deflation, businesses won't spend their cash—regardless of how low interest rates are.

ONE CAN CERTAINLY quibble with the assumptions DeLong and Krugman use to generate their deflation scenario. DeLong argues that the economy could have grown by four percentage points more than it did over the last two years; others, such as Ohio State University economist Steve Cecchetti, put the output gap at well below three percentage points, since the "economy was operating above potential" prior to the recent slowdown. But the real problem with the Krugman-DeLong analysis is less that it overestimates the likelihood of deflation than that its proposed solution would either be ineffectual or actually make things worse. Krugman and DeLong propose counteracting deflationary forces by lowering interest rates, which would stimulate demand and ultimately raise prices. This is, in fact, a basic axiom of macroeconomics. Unfortunately, it's also one that unravels once you consider the current economic outlook.