Fighting Words

Under those lamps at midnight, a modern sensibility was being born. Whitman was present at the emergence of an important vernacular perspective, one that included modernist writers as well as unlettered citizens. It was a point of view that recognized the horrors of modern war as truly unspeakable, that refused the false comfort of vacant utterance. Its classic expression was in Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms (1929), when the protagonist Frederic Henry hears a fellow soldier say their comrades could not have died in vain.

I was always embarrassed by the words sacred, glorious, and sacrifice and the expression in vain. We had heard them, sometimes standing in the rain out of earshot, so that only the shouted words came through, and had read them, on proclamations that were slapped up by billposters over other proclamations, now for a long time, and I had seen nothing sacred, and the things that were glorious had no glory, and the sacrifices were like the stockyards at Chicago if nothing was done with the meat except to bury it.... Abstract words such as glory, honor, courage, or hallow were obscene beside the concrete names of villages, the numbers of roads, the names of rivers, the numbers of regiments and the dates.

This was the modernist recoil from vaporous abstraction, situated amid the mindless slaughter of the Great War. But it was also the infantryman's view of war, juxtaposed against the vapid oratory of staff officers and politicians. And it became the view of some civilians as well. As Paul Fussell observed in The Great War and Modern Memory, a distrust of empty verbiage marked the inscriptions on the tombstones at the Somme, not the ones written by Rudyard Kipling but the ones composed by the families of the dead themselves: "In addition to the still hopeful ones about dawn and fleeing shadows, we find some which are more 'modern,' that is, more personal, particular, and hopeless.... And some read as if refusing to play the game of memorial language at all: 'A sorrow too deep for words.'" This vernacular modernism resurfaced in the minimalist vocabulary of ordinary American soldiers during World War II—so many of whom "just had a job to do" and "just didn't want to talk about it" when they returned home. This was more than inarticulateness in the face of the unimaginable; it was also an implicit recognition of the valor of silence.