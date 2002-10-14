Even under the strictest rules, however, Sarbanes-Oxley may not be enough. An even hotter topic under debate is a lawyer's right (and responsibility) to report a client's misdeeds to outside parties such as the SEC. Currently, the ABA's Model Rules, which are nonbinding but often used by state courts in setting ethics rules, allow lawyers to breach confidentiality only when failure to do so is likely to result in imminent death or substantial bodily harm. Not long ago the ABA's Ethics 2000 committee recommended expanding this exemption to include preventing a client from "using the lawyer's services to commit a crime or fraud." The change was rejected—again on the premise that it would damage the client-attorney bond.

This argument is both simplistic and disingenuous, says Susan P. Kosniak, a law professor at Boston University and an expert in the rules governing lawyers. The premium lawyers place on "really standing by your client—no matter what—is the model for an advocate in the courtroom," she says. "The advocacy system depends on two advocates fighting it out in front of a neutral umpire, usually a jury." But that has nothing to do with the "transaction lawyering" involved in cases like Enron. "In transaction lawyering, there is no neutral umpire—no other side to present, to make discovery. ... All people get is the judgment that the lawyer has allowed to pass," Kosniak notes with increasing agitation. So when you transplant the zealousness ethic from the advocacy model to the non-adversarial transaction model, "what you get is the legal blessing of stuff that is so over the line." And, as recent scandals have shown, such practice often does a disservice even to the client. In transaction lawyering, explains Kosniak, counsel is often expected to gauge how close to the legal edge a client can walk without falling off. And it hardly benefits the client for a lawyer's attitude to be, "I've found fifty-thousand ways to walk on the precipice and not give a shit if you fall off because I'm not going to be liable."

Stunned by the passage of Sarbanes-Oxley and desperate to head off further government meddling, the ABA has pledged to revisit the confidentiality issue at its February meeting. But many reformers believe that to really get the legal profession's attention you need to hit lawyers where it hurts: the bottom line. To this end, they propose restoring the public's right to sue law firms for "aiding and abetting" financial crimes. Currently, thanks to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, private citizens can only sue lawyers if they are shown to be "primary violators" in an Enron- or Global Crossing- type implosion. The difference between a primary violator and someone who aids and abets a financial crime, explains Kosniak, is like the difference between a lawyer who personally signs fraudulent documents and one who merely counsels a client to do so. "A primary violator is basically at the center of things instead of just telling other people what to write."