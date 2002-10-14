"Think how frightening it would be if your lawyer were also, in effect, the police officer, judge, and jury of the actions about which he or she is advising you," argued a recent piece by Julie Hilden in Slate.com. By compelling lawyers to judge a client's actions, we would "create a lawyer torn between the impulse to punish his client and to advocate for him," Hilden warns. "If your lawyer draws back from the edge because of her fear of the consequences, it may be you who is someday left hanging."

Reform-minded lawyers, however, point to a number of flaws in these apocalyptic claims. For starters, says Jonathan Macey, a professor at Cornell University Law School, one of the most pervasive problems in corporate law is that lawyers forget who "the client" is. "The lawyer's true ethical responsibility is to the corporation, not the individual officer who hires him, " says Macey. Too often, however, "a lawyer says, `Gosh, the CFO hired me, so I better be nice to him so he'll give me more business.' But this loses sight of the fact that the people paying lawyers' fees are not the CFOs, they're the shareholders." This is precisely the sort of thinking that helped fuel the savings-and-loan crisis, says University of Illinois law professor Richard Painter. Painter served on the ethics committee of the New York bar back in the early '90s when federal banking regulators were fighting to hold lawyers accountable for their part in the meltdown. "One issue was lawyers' failure to inform the full board when client firms were obviously in violation of federal law," he recalls. After much wrangling, the Office of Thrift Supervision settled lawsuits for tens of millions against some of the largest law firms in the country. That would have been a perfect moment for the bar to rethink its ethics rules, says Painter. "Instead, they circled the wagons and defended the lawyers involved, arguing that they didn't do anything wrong."

The new wave of corporate scandals has again spotlighted the need for change. In March, Painter drafted a letter to SEC Commissioner Harvey Pitt—signed by 40 reform-minded law professors—recommending that the commission enforce tougher ethics standards for lawyers. Three weeks later Painter received a polite rebuff from SEC general counsel David Becker, suggesting that the professor take the matter up with Congress. So Painter did just that, sending his recommendations to Senator John Edwards, who used them as the basis for an amendment to the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate-accountability act, which President Bush signed on July 30. The amendment directs the SEC to establish rules of conduct for all lawyers doing business with the commission. These rules must, among other things, require lawyers to report "evidence of material violation of securities law or breach of fiduciary duty" to a client company's general counsel or CEO. If the CEO or counsel fails to respond adequately, the lawyer must proceed up the chain of command to the audit committee or even the full board of directors.

Reformers say Sarbanes-Oxley should be uncontroversial since it allows lawyers to keep even the dirtiest of client secrets in the family. "It's really rather tame," says Stephen Gillers, vice dean and professor of legal ethics at New York University. "It does not mandate reporting outside, and so in no way compromises confidentiality or privilege." Nonetheless, the American Bar Association (ABA), which has repeatedly beaten back efforts at external oversight, lobbied hard against the amendment. "They literally refer to this as a sort of Pearl Harbor attack," says John Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University. The group is now pushing for Harvey Pitt to pen the weakest- possible rules, which Congress has required be set by the end of January—a credible threat given the association's history of strong-arming the SEC.