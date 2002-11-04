Noise Pollution

Ground zero for the American side of the information war is an interagency panel that has been meeting in Washington--usually twice daily--by videoconference since the September 11 attacks, and less frequently before then. The panel, known within the government as the Counterterrorism Sub-Group (CSG), includes senior officials from the CIA, the DIA, the FBI, the NSA, the Office of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the National Security Council, the Pentagon, and the State Department. Often representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, and other branches of the government sit in as well. The panel serves as a clearinghouse for threat analysis based on raw data that pours into the system; it also advises various agencies on whether and how to make threats known to the public. The panel might recommend, for instance, sending notices to local law enforcement officials, issuing travel advisories for particular countries, and changing the color of the current terror warning system. While authority to issue warnings rests with the agencies, the panel has considerable influence.

In the spring and summer of 2001 the CSG was flooded with terror warnings. Cables reporting potential mortar attacks, car bombs, and kidnappings streamed into the State Department's operation center and CIA headquarters from throughout the Islamic world. The NSA also intercepted 33 communications suggesting pending strikes on American targets in the months prior to September 11. "Throughout the summer of 2001 we had more than thirty warnings that something was imminent," NSA Director Michael Hayden told Congress last week. "We dutifully reported these, yet none of these subsequently correlated with terrorist attacks." As a result of the threats, U.S. Embassies in the Middle East were placed on highest alert--requiring, among other things, embassy staff to keep only as much classified material in their offices as they could burn within two hours.

During those months the CSG issued a confusing series of warnings. At first the group predicted that an attack would occur on or around May 29, 2001, in retaliation for the conviction in U.S. Federal Court of the planners of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. This prompted the State Department to issue a Worldwide Caution and prompted embassies to increase security. Nothing happened, but the threats continued. So the CSG offered a new theory: An attack would come in response to the June 21, 2001, U.S. grand jury indictment of 14 men connected to the bombing of the Khobar Towers, the American military housing facility in Saudi Arabia blown up on June 25, 1996. This prompted the Pentagon on June 22, 2001, to place U.S. forces on heightened alert, to cancel a joint training exercise with the U.S. Marines in Jordan, and to put the entire fifth fleet of the U.S. Navy--stationed in Bahrain--to sea to avoid a repeat of the attack on the USS Cole in Aden, Yemen, the year before. The Sunday prior, an FBI team in Yemen investigating the USS Cole attack had evacuated the country because of information that they were an imminent target. Still, nothing happened. Finally, CSG put out word that the big attack would likely come on July 4, Independence Day, and the intelligence community corroborated in June with an alert predicting a "spectacular attack" in the Arabian Peninsula, Israel, or Italy in the near future. All told, the State Department issued four Worldwide Cautions between May 11 and September 7, 2001.