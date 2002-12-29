Hatchet Job

Certainly a more skillful leader might have avoided some of these pitfalls. But, in retrospect, Lott's political instincts have saved conservatives from themselves more often than not. In 1998, House conservatives argued that Lott should have forced another government shutdown rather than compromise with Clinton on the budget. But surely another shutdown would have only hurt Republicans, as it did in 1995-1996. Likewise, conservatives worked themselves into a lather over Lott's early reluctance to flog Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during the 1998 campaign--and, more amazingly, over his decision to soft-sell Senate impeachment proceedings after the election. Given what we know about how big a loser the issue was for Republicans--arguably costing them five seats in the House--it seems there could hardly have been a worse idea.

Lott's problems, it turns out, didn't have to do with his effectiveness as a leader, at least not by any objective measure, so much as a structural feature of the conservative movement. Lott, Dole, Baker--it has never really mattered. The right wing of the Republican Party is simply incapable of accepting the kind of compromises a Senate majority leader must make. Dole understood this before anyone. "Give [Lott] a year up there, and people will say I was a right-winger," Dole reportedly told his friend, former Reagan aide Lyn Nofziger, according to an article in The American Prospect.

Part of the problem for Lott--and, for that matter, any Republican leader--is that, unlike interest groups on the left, which tend to accept the transactional nature of government, many movement conservatives have a genuinely coherent worldview they want to see reflected--in its entirety. The National Organization for Women is content to derail an anti-abortion judicial nominee; the trial lawyers are happy if they can beat back tort reform; labor wants to impose restrictions on trade. But no one group cares enough about the others' issues to go to the mat for them, giving a savvy legislator like Tom Daschle room to assemble a coalition of support in any given debate. Movement conservatives like Gary Bauer, on the other hand, by definition aren't satisfied to simply see the Chemical Weapons Convention defeated or see a ban on partial-birth abortions. Losing on any issue is enough to rouse their anger.

To make things even more difficult for a Republican leader, this ideological cohesion is reinforced by a level of practical coordination unmatched by anything on the left. Of course there are divisions among conservatives--for example, between social conservatives and economic libertarians. But by and large, says conservative activist Grover Norquist, "Nobody on the right wants anything at the expense of anyone else on the right. ... We can all agree to leave each other alone." That helps explain why, over the last three decades, conservatives have been able to create institutions that fuse the different factions into a single movement: think tanks like the Heritage Foundation, magazines like The American Spectator. Meanwhile, activists like Norquist, whose Americans for Tax Reform hosts a weekly meeting of corporate lobbyists and social conservatives called the "Wednesday Group," and Ralph Reed, the former Christian Coalition director famous for putting his grassroots evangelical network in the service of corporate interests, bring together the different factions in ways that maximize their overall strength. The downside for a party leader is that when one element of the coalition is unhappy, it quickly infects the others.

And Republican leaders have suffered from the demands of the right ever more intensely, ironically, as conservatives have gotten their way. The more the conservative agenda becomes either mainstream or law--welfare reform, vouchers, the Bush tax cut, Social Security privatization--the further to the right conservatives typically have to move in search of new ideas--medical savings accounts and, most recently, raising taxes on the poor. These days, conservatives have moved further toward the fringe intellectually, but they remain near the height of their power politically. It's not hard to see how that would put a Republican leader in a nearly impossible position when it came time to get results.

Of course, these constraints apply to anyone who governs from the right, not just the Republican Senate leader. Even Newt Gingrich, just four years earlier considered the darling of the conservative movement, was hounded out of office in late 1998 in part because his supporters deemed him too soft. But, in the House, it's at least possible to ram through your agenda with a paper-thin majority. In the Senate, by contrast, you need 60 votes to get anything done, and the modern Republican Party has never enjoyed that luxury. For its part, a Republican White House has so many ways to appease conservatives other than legislation--appointments, executive orders, foreign policy--that it rarely finds itself feeling the brunt of conservative frustration. But the only tool available to a Senate leader intent on soothing hard feelings is pork--which, needless to say, is not exactly the best way to appease the anti-government crowd. Just ask Lott, who in 1998 received a Citizens Against Government Waste "Oinker" award for his troubles. "Mr. Lott's main contribution so far as Senate leader has been to deliver pork to Mississippi," The Wall Street Journal's Paul Gigot complained that year.

As Lott's grip on his job has grown increasingly tenuous over the last couple of days, guessing his eventual successor has naturally become Washington's semi-official parlor game. The names of up-and-coming Tennessee Senator Bill Frist, Pennsylvania conservative Rick Santorum, and incoming Majority Whip Mitch McConnell have all been thrown around as potential candidates. But so far the only person to indicate any interest in taking the job is Don Nickles, Lott's longtime whip, who ruffled some feathers last week with what some saw as his rank opportunism. In fact, these hard feelings are frequently cited as a threat to Nickles's ambitions. But maybe that's a little shortsighted. Why would Republicans want to give the job to anyone they felt warmly about?

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.