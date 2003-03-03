Liberals intervened in these strategically marginal locales not out of any desire to injure America. On the contrary, they did it out of a deep desire to purify, to redeem America by making her an instrument of justice. Liberalism does not lack for patriotism. On the contrary, it believes that it is ennobling the United States with a foreign policy of altruism. And, because only intervention devoid of self-interest is morally unimpeachable, it is the only kind that a good conscience can support.

A classic example of this requirement of disinterestedness emerged during an exchange between Madeleine Albright and editors of The Washington Post shortly before the invasion of Haiti. She was questioned about the necessity of the invasion. She countered: If the cold war were still on and "if Haiti were threatened by communism, none of you would be raising these questions." Well, of course they would not. There would then be a clear, strategic reason for the operation. For Albright, however, it was precisely because the Haiti operation was devoid of strategic rationale--unlike Cuba, or Nicaragua for that matter, Haiti was hardly going to become a Soviet beachhead in the Americas--that an invasion could be justified. To have a strategic reason, meaning to have a reason that satisfies a selfish national interest, is thus a moral taint.

One might argue that my thesis about liberalism and power is contradicted by the war in Afghanistan and the unanimous support it enjoyed both among the elites and the public. I think not. Self-defense is a special case--as scientists say, a trivial case. No serious person opposes the use of force in self-defense. (Only principled pacifists and less admirable kooks do.) Thus, self-defense is useless as a criterion for distinguishing attitudes toward the use of power. We were attacked on September 11; we attacked Afghanistan to attack our attackers. It is a simple proposition, and, in international relations, axiomatic. There is not a single country on the planet that for any significant period of time adheres to pacifism. If there are any, or were any, they would simply and soon disappear; the state of nature that is the international system does not permit otherwise. Some countries, such as Japan, may (temporarily) delegate their self-defense to stronger friends, such as the United States. But that is not pacifism; that is prudence. And some, such as Switzerland, may abjure intervention in other people's wars; they are quite prepared, however, to fight their own. That is not pacifism either.

American liberals are not pacifists. Their aversion to power-for-national- interests does not extend to clear and present self-defense. Liberalism, after all, is not the stupid party. (Although, it must be noted, that what opposition there was to the Afghan war came mostly from the usual left-liberal precincts. Nonetheless, these can be written off as fringe elements.) But, when the dots need to be connected, when the train of causality is more strained, when the threat is more long-range and speculative, and when the motive of pure self- defense might be contaminated by other motives--such as bringing democracy at the point of a bayonet to a foreign land or even a foreign culture, such as demonstrating America's willingness to preemptively disarm potential adversaries--liberal support breaks down. Hence the liberal disarray over Iraq. The very thought that there might be some unintended auxiliary economic benefit from a war on Iraq--namely, control of Iraqi oil fields--is enough to make some liberals oppose the venture regardless of its other merits. If Kosovo had oil, liberals would have been found demonstrating against its liberation.



THE CASE FOR war in Iraq is complex, and the liberals are split. Bill Keller of The New York Times calls those who, like him, inhabit the usual New Yorker- like liberal precincts and yet, however grudgingly, support the war, the "I- Can't-Believe-I'm-a-Hawk Club." They are not really hawks, however. They are doves who've been mugged by reality, September 11 reality. They do count, although they are considerably outnumbered by the liberal intellectuals, celebrities, and political figures who have attached themselves to the "Not In Our Name" antiwar manifesto.