According to members of the Bush team, those efforts now constitute a "fourth track" of U.S. policy in the Middle East, alongside the war on terror, the conflict with Iraq, and the Arab-Israeli peace process. In recent months, this track has yielded major addresses on the subject by the Bush team's key players, the creation of a U.S.-Middle East Partnership Initiative, which will channel tens of millions of dollars to the region's indigenous democracy advocates, and a plan to use much of the $1 billion in annual aid the United States provides Arab nations for political development. The administration has also unveiled a $5 billion program, the Millennium Challenge Account, which explicitly ties U.S. aid to political reform; rejected Egypt's bid to attend last year's meeting of the Community of Democracies; censured Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak for his treatment of democracy activists; created a radio network to bring accurate news coverage to the Middle East; and loudly insisted on democratic reform as a precondition for an independent Palestine.

But, in the president's telling, all this amounts to a mere appetizer. The real pivot for democracy in the Middle East will be democracy in Iraq. The Bush team sincerely believes that the vista that "the first Arab democracy," as Wolfowitz calls it, could open up will transform the region--further encouraging already liberalizing regimes like Morocco and Qatar, pressuring the theocrats in Iran and Saudi Arabia, and demonstrating to the Arab masses that there exists a third way between Islamism and repression. In Iraq, which possesses an urbanized middle class and once boasted some of the highest literacy rates in the region, a U.S. military occupation may well make this vision a reality. Will it transform the Arab world? Maybe. Maybe not. But the impulse behind the strategy reflects the highest-minded of liberal ideals.



IN FACT, WHILE Bush contends that exporting democracy is sound strategy, he also offers a classical liberal justification: No people should be governed without their consent. Or, as he puts it, "No people on earth yearn to be oppressed, aspire to servitude, or eagerly await the midnight knock of the secret police." But here we pass through the looking glass. For, while even Cheney has begun to speak the language of Eleanor Roosevelt, liberal Bush critics like Harvard Professor Stanley Hoffmann, who only a few years ago was championing humanitarian interventions and "morality in foreign policy," cannot fathom why the United States would want to change "countries that have no past experience of democracy and where repressive regimes face no experienced or cohesive opposition." Conservatives used to delight in bashing the Clinton administration for its "Wilsonianism." Now liberals bash the Bush administration for the same sin.

A more principled critique of Bush's expansive worldview derives from the suspicion of power inherent in contemporary liberalism. "The vision laid out in the Bush document," Hendrik Hertzberg writes in The New Yorker, "is a vision of what used to be called, when we believed it to be the Soviet ambition, world domination." True, Bush offers a vision of U.S. power that is robust and perhaps even "hegemonic." But Bush also insists, "[W]e do not use our strength to press for unilateral advantage. We seek instead to create ... conditions in which all nations and all societies can choose for themselves the rewards and challenges of political and economic liberty." There is no contradiction here. Bush rejects the complacent assumption that democratization can be left to either the market or to the multilateral organizations of which any tyranny may be a member. Instead, he argues that the United States has long been the principal agent of democracy and that, more than ever, "the advance of human freedom ... now depends on us." This is a thoroughly Wilsonian proposition-- which also happens to be true.

Finally, there is the "what-about-Turkmenistan" argument, which accuses the administration of practicing double standards in its support for democracy abroad. But, in a war on terrorism, making common cause with, say, Central Asian dictators who repress their subjects but offer U.S. forces access to the Afghan border makes a certain amount of moral sense. Paying due respect to reality means recognizing that a military defeat for the world's premier custodian of democracy is a setback for the cause of democracy as well. This is why Franklin Roosevelt enlisted the Soviet Union in the war against Hitler and Harry Truman enlisted then-authoritarian South Korea and Taiwan in the war against communism. What makes absolutely no sense is the Bush team's habit of standing by repressive regimes like China, Saudi Arabia, and Syria that have not, in turn, stood by us.

In Afghanistan, too, the administration has betrayed its rhetoric by skimping on reconstruction and impeding international peacekeeping. But, in postwar Iraq, Bush cannot skimp. Which brings us to the only real flaw in Bush's vision--its implementation. Already, the State Department's Middle East hands have launched a campaign to short-circuit any attempt to democratize Iraq and thereby assuage the fears of authoritarian Egypt and Saudi Arabia. "The bureaucrats responsible for this plan [to impede Iraqi democratization]," complains leading Iraqi democracy advocate Kanan Makiya, "are drawn from those parts of the administration that have always been hostile to the idea of a U.S.- assisted democratic transformation." The plan Makiya refers to was devised by the CIA and the State Department. It calls for an American military governor to rule Iraq for up to one year with the aid of an Iraqi advisory council, while a judiciary committee drafts a constitution and plans elections for a national assembly. But the plan also calls for keeping Saddam's infrastructure of terror in check--merely replacing the top two officials in each of his ministries. Meanwhile, the administration has been courting exiles, such as former Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations Adnan Pachachi, known less for their opposition to Saddam than for their opposition to his opposition.

All this calls into question the sincerity of the president's rhetoric. After all, how will already anti-American Arab populations react when they awaken to find that the United States has brought to Iraq not democracy but yet more of the same? How will they react when they discover that, for all the Bush team's talk of democratizing, it won't even democratize a country under U.S. occupation? The reasons for deciding to go to war with Iraq are as momentous as the decision itself. And, at least as Bush has articulated them, those reasons commit the United States to extend the benefits of democracy to the Arab world. The president should follow through on the essentially liberal vision he has laid out. Then he should complete the job Wilson began.